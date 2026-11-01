Voters provide their identification to vote at the Buckhead Library voting precinct in 2025 (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

When billions of dollars and families’ electric bills are at stake, technical expertise isn’t optional.

When billions of dollars and families’ electric bills are at stake, technical expertise isn’t optional.

By Joshua Tolbert – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By Joshua Tolbert – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

When I decided to run for the Georgia Public Service Commission, it wasn’t because I wanted a political career.

I’m an engineer, a husband and a father of five. Like other Georgia Power customers, I’ve watched our electricity bills climb through repeated rate increases.

With more than 15 years in power generation, I’ve watched the PSC approve costly investments without enough scrutiny, leaving Georgia families to pay the price.

I knew running meant challenging an incumbent from my own party and powerful utility interests. I wasn’t exactly the favored horse in that race. But I wasn’t running to please a political party or a utility.