With more than 15 years in power generation, I’ve watched the PSC approve costly investments without enough scrutiny, leaving Georgia families to pay the price.
I knew running meant challenging an incumbent from my own party and powerful utility interests. I wasn’t exactly the favored horse in that race. But I wasn’t running to please a political party or a utility.
I was running because I believed the PSC needed greater technical expertise to make better decisions for Georgia families.
Holding Georgia Power accountable takes more than good intentions. It requires both backbone and technical expertise. In fact, you can’t challenge what you don’t understand.
Technical expertise doesn’t replace backbone. It strengthens it.
My opponent says the PSC already has technical experts on staff and therefore commissioners don’t need technical expertise. But what happens when the experts disagree?
Georgia Power has its experts, PSC staff has theirs and other parties bring their own. They don’t always reach the same conclusions.
Consider the very expansion proposal I challenged. PSC staff initially opposed Georgia Power’s expansion beforeultimately supporting much of it. Would commissioners who understood the engineering have been better equipped to push back?
Staff members don’t cast the votes. Commissioners do.
My opponent points to the warnings PSC engineers raised about Plant Vogtle. She’s right that commissioners should have taken those warnings seriously. But that’s exactly my point.
Having engineers on staff isn’t enough if the people making the decisions don’t understand the warnings or know how to act on them. Call me old-fashioned, but I want our leaders to know as much as possible about the subject they’re responsible for overseeing.
The PSC makes decisions that will affect Georgia families for decades. That includes my own kids. Yet not a single commissioner has an engineering background. That’s the deficiency I entered this race to address.
Georgians deserve commissioners with the courage to stand up to the utility and the knowledge to make good decisions.
A backbone gives you the courage to say no. Expertise gives you the knowledge to know when you should.
Josh Tolbert, Ph.D., P.E., is a licensed professional engineer, a father of five and a candidate for Georgia Public Service Commission District 5.
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