Opinion House Democrats shouldn’t repeat mistake of 1974. Take permitting deal. BAAJA is one of those good bills, and Georgians will see its benefits all over the state. Permitting reform touches too many issues at once. Share The U.S. Capitol in Washington is pictured just before members of Congress went on their Thanksgiving break. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

AJC By Sherri Goodman – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 14 minutes ago

There was hope for a deal. Even the American Medical Association, healthcare reform’s fiercest opponent for a generation, signaled it would accept an employer mandate. But Democrats demurred — why settle now? They had mammoth incoming majorities and chose to wait for the bill they really wanted. This bill is a win for the affordability agenda Sherri W. Goodman served as deputy undersecretary of defense of environmental security during the Clinton administration. (Courtesy) In 2026, Democratic Speaker of the House nominee Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and House Democrats face a choice every bit as consequential to the future of our country. A permitting reform bill, the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act — House Resolution 2347 — presents an enormous opportunity to reduce energy costs, expand and strengthen our grid, and bolster American international competitiveness. BAAJA maintains the same federal standards for environmental protection, while requiring the government to finish reviews on time, so projects get built faster. The BAAJA’s transmission reforms require utilities to build many more connections, especially interconnections, to build reliability and reduce air pollution. That will reduce costs and disproportionately benefit clean energy. If excess energy from a solar farm in South Carolina can offload its power in Georgia, less fossil fuel burns locally. Those running Georgia’s military installations and critical port infrastructure know it takes far too long to build power lines, power capacity, or supply lines, rail or road, bridge or tunnel. We need grid resilience. Defense critical infrastructure can’t keep waiting behind bureaucracy and cost hikes the way healthcare did. In 2026, Democratic Speaker of the House nominee Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and House Democrats face a choice every bit as consequential to the future of our country. A permitting reform bill, the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act — House Resolution 2347 — presents an enormous opportunity to reduce energy costs, expand and strengthen our grid, and bolster American international competitiveness. BAAJA maintains the same federal standards for environmental protection, while requiring the government to finish reviews on time, so projects get built faster. The BAAJA’s transmission reforms require utilities to build many more connections, especially interconnections, to build reliability and reduce air pollution. That will reduce costs and disproportionately benefit clean energy. If excess energy from a solar farm in South Carolina can offload its power in Georgia, less fossil fuel burns locally. Those running Georgia’s military installations and critical port infrastructure know it takes far too long to build power lines, power capacity, or supply lines, rail or road, bridge or tunnel. We need grid resilience. Defense critical infrastructure can’t keep waiting behind bureaucracy and cost hikes the way healthcare did. Related Story Senate permitting bill is a bad deal for Georgia and its wildlife November 24, 2026 Most Georgians only see those rising costs, crumbling infrastructure, and if they squint, their tax dollars being wasted on lawyers. But it’s worse than that. America’s permitting backlog and vulnerable grid infrastructure has become a national security issue. Maybe that’s why enough Democrats in the Senate were able to rise above the politics and vote in the affirmative on Nov. 19.

But after major election wins, some Democrats are looking to the next Congress, with a majority almost as big as 1975, for a bill more of their own party might like. (Georgia’s Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock opposed the bill).

Prominent climate action group endorsed the bill The year 1974 showed rare alignment, between the White House seeking salvation, committee chairmen building a legacy, and various stakeholders seeing the writing on the wall, ready to fold. Like passing birds, it soon scattered. Consensus, Democrats discovered, was a lot harder after Election Day.

Neither Kennedy nor Mills lived to see the moment the Affordable Care Act finally passed in 2010. It was less ambitious than what they had on the table. I was no longer a teenager; I was closer to qualifying for Medicare. In my years working with Nunn on the Armed Services committee, I watched good bills die for reasons no one saw coming (fortunately, Nunn never let that happen to the annual defense bill). The elders always said, it wasn’t as bad as ’74. BAAJA is one of those good bills, and Georgians will see its benefits all over the state. Nebulous and mercurial, permitting reform touches too many issues at once. Consensus is lightning in a bottle. This opportunity won’t come again next year.

Related Story Legislation to control AI is promising, but we need the whole world on board November 16, 2026 Some may say, so what? Energy permits may not stir Democrats the way healthcare does. Maybe because they only see the front end paperwork, and not a back end result for all Americans. Nearly 90% of the energy projects held up in permitting are zero emission. BAAJA will deploy unbeatable American ingenuity against the crisis of our time. It may just be the most promising climate bill Congress has ever considered. And it is supported by the Citizens’ Climate Lobby, a nationwide climate organization. The party that gave us the New Deal, built the middle class, won World War II, and sent Americans to the Moon should always care how we build things. For Nunn, American strength and military readiness were always our top priority. Today, America, including our armed forces, need more resilient energy supply, deeper industrial capacity, and to win the artificial intelligence race. Permitting reform is a prerequisite for all three, and it cannot wait two, or four, or 35 years. We’re already late. Affordability and lower emissions are a happy bonus for Georgia’s House Democrats to run on in 2028.