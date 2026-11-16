The Capitol is seen under a gray autumn sky in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Data centers and AI are seriously threatening our environment, public health, and quality of life.

Data centers and AI are seriously threatening our environment, public health, and quality of life.

The Center for a Sustainable Coast has been concerned about the advancement of artificial intelligence systems and the data centers that serve them because both pose grave threats to our environment, public health and quality of life.

Over the past 18 months our commentary on these technologies has been published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and other Georgia media outlets.

Due to the importance of public understanding about these issues — which is required to support vital legislative reforms — we devote a special section of our website to AI and data centers, where links to informative articles and reports are frequently posted.