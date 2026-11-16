Legislation to control AI is promising, but we need the whole world on board
Data centers and AI are seriously threatening our environment, public health, and quality of life.
AJC
By David Kyler – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Center for a Sustainable Coast has been concerned about the advancement of artificial intelligence systems and the data centers that serve them because both pose grave threats to our environment, public health and quality of life.
Due to the importance of public understanding about these issues — which is required to support vital legislative reforms — we devote a special section of our website to AI and data centers, where links to informative articles and reports are frequently posted.
Consider these five proposals to rein in AI
Congress is weighing several major legislative proposals seeking to regulate AI.
These measures aim at preventing catastrophic risk, some by requiring system shutdown as emergencies justify, as well as establishing procedures and standards for managing AI, sometimes called “autonomous agents.”
However, because of alarming evidence of the deceptive capabilities of these rapidly advancing systems, it remains questionable if such safeguards could even work — assuming sufficient and expedient agreement can be reached in adopting substantive new laws.
Congress is weighing several major legislative proposals seeking to regulate AI.
These measures aim at preventing catastrophic risk, some by requiring system shutdown as emergencies justify, as well as establishing procedures and standards for managing AI, sometimes called “autonomous agents.”
However, because of alarming evidence of the deceptive capabilities of these rapidly advancing systems, it remains questionable if such safeguards could even work — assuming sufficient and expedient agreement can be reached in adopting substantive new laws.
The Frontier Risk Oversight, National Transparency, Independent Evaluation and Reporting Act (FRONTIER): Sponsored by Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Mass., and Rep. Jay Obernolte, R-Calif. This bill requires “frontier labs” to publish transparency reports, implement whistleblower protections, report critical safety incidents to the Commerce Department and gives the government power to halt the deployment of higher-risk models while preempting certain state laws. (Note: Frontier AI labs are heavily funded research companies that build the most advanced, general-purpose artificial intelligence models available.)
AI Kill Switch Act: Introduced by Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., and Rep. Nathaniel Moran, R-Texas. This bill requires AI developers to build effective shutdown capabilities into the most advanced systems. It authorizes the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) — in consultation with the Department of Commerce and the director of national intelligence — to order temporary slowdowns or termination of models threatening catastrophic harm.
Ban Artificial Superintelligence Act: Introduced by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Greg Casar, D-Texas. This legislation would permanently ban artificial superintelligence, temporarily pause advanced AI development until a new federal regulatory body (to be called the Department of Artificial Intelligence) establishes safeguards, and would severely penalize violations.
Stop Rogue AI Act: Sponsored by Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y. It proposes to direct the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to set standards for tracking, verifying, and controlling autonomous AI agents that operate without human supervision.
AI Incident Reporting Act & Bipartisan Safety Negotiations: Rep. Nathaniel Moran, R-Texas, is advancing legislation requiring developers to report security breaches and incidents to the Commerce Department. Concurrently, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, are negotiating a broader national safety framework holding companies legally responsible for mitigating model harms.
But, like climate change, AI is a global predicament. As important as federal legislation might be to partially protect against harms caused by these rapidly advancing technologies, unless accountable international agreement can be established, safeguarding the public will be impossible.
Risks include not only AI systems going rogue, as reported last summer, but also catastrophic hazards of cyberterrorism, when bad actors attack the critical infrastructure of targeted nations — including power and information networks, water supplies and national security systems. Bioweapons could also be made far more lethal through the nefarious use of AI, potentially killing millions of people.
Accordingly, we are supporting a national petition calling for Congress to take leadership in negotiating a global treaty to halt the advancement of AI until effective controls can be implemented. Individuals are encouraged to sign this petition which urges “the United States to lead an international treaty to pause AI development.”
Note that the center also supports widespread efforts to oppose hasty, inadequately evaluated and sometimes deceptive proposals for developing data centers. Not only do these huge facilities consume massive amounts of energy and unfairly degrade natural resources, private property values and surrounding quality of life, but the noise, thermal pollution (overheating), and highly speculative nature of these investments compound potential risks to the public.
When dirty energy is used to power them, data centers also add to ongoing dangers caused by climate change, which include worsening threats to lives and property caused by extreme weather, premature deaths and a wide range of illnesses, not to mention damage to vital life-support systems.