Opinion How Brian Kemp and Keisha Lance Bottoms can unite behind Georgia veterans Investments made by the current governor can be expanded on by his successor in the building of more war veterans homes. Share A resident in the Wood Building at the Georgia War Veterans Home in Milledgeville looks out across campus at the Russell Building in 2020. (AJC file photo)

AJC By Shawn M. Hanley – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago

Dear Gov. Brian Kemp and Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms: As the son of a Marine and a Marine veteran myself, I have spent Thanksgivings far from home — in uniform in Okinawa and later in life in Baghdad with deployed Marines while training 100 political parties in the Red Zone for Iraq’s first elections. Yet my most meaningful Thanksgiving was six years ago visiting our Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home in Augusta. Related Story As a veteran, I am proud that Georgia’s future leaders are in a classroom November 11, 2026 Touring that facility, I knew the fight for new veterans homes had to start that day — and it did. Thanksgiving calls Americans to unite; no cause unites us more naturally than honoring the debt owed those who bore the battle.

With fewer than two months until Bottoms’ inauguration, we stand at a crossroads. For nearly 50 years, Georgia built no new veterans homes — leaving facilities frozen in time as our veteran community grew over 600,000, the nation’s sixth-largest military footprint, per the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Today gives us a rare opportunity to deliver modern homes Georgia’s heroes earned. Ending veteran suicide must be a priority Shawn M. Hanley is a Marine Corps veteran and the longest-serving member of the Georgia Veterans Services Board. (Courtesy) Gov. Kemp, thank you for changing that trajectory — becoming the first governor since Jimmy Carter to take a comprehensive approach toward aging veterans. Under your leadership, Georgia revitalized our facilities: partnering with the VA on a $17 million renovation of the Georgia War Veterans Home — Milledgeville, completing the 14-bed Transition Support Unit, investing $3 million in modernizations, and delivering $4.5 million for 40 beds and vital upgrades. You funded our homes to meet the historic 90% occupancy requirement while leaving record surpluses for Gov.-elect Bottoms to match Georgia’s first two VA-cleared homes — an achievement she could announce in her inaugural address. Gov.-elect Bottoms, momentum meets your incoming leadership. After the election, you went to the Rollins Veterans Center and news reports said you wanted to make Georgia the best state in the nation for veterans and military families. Gov. Kemp, thank you for changing that trajectory — becoming the first governor since Jimmy Carter to take a comprehensive approach toward aging veterans. Under your leadership, Georgia revitalized our facilities: partnering with the VA on a $17 million renovation of the Georgia War Veterans Home — Milledgeville, completing the 14-bed Transition Support Unit, investing $3 million in modernizations, and delivering $4.5 million for 40 beds and vital upgrades. You funded our homes to meet the historic 90% occupancy requirement while leaving record surpluses for Gov.-elect Bottoms to match Georgia’s first two VA-cleared homes — an achievement she could announce in her inaugural address. Gov.-elect Bottoms, momentum meets your incoming leadership. After the election, you went to the Rollins Veterans Center and news reports said you wanted to make Georgia the best state in the nation for veterans and military families. As chairman of the last Veteran Suicide Prevention Forum under Georgia’s Gold Dome — and preparing for our next — I look forward to working with you, your team, and Gov. Kemp to build on his support, ending veteran suicide. I respect that dedication; behind policy debates are real families. Now, your words can become reality.

Related Story Atlanta council members want a city-run veterans affairs office November 11, 2026 Gov. Kemp, you carried this torch faithfully; Gov.-elect Bottoms, you are poised to carry it brighter than ever. Together, Georgia has two champions of our veteran heroes.

The solution is ready: the VA provides a 65% match, leaving Georgia 35%. Paired with visionary philanthropy, this match is fully covered by our record reserves.

Private-public partnerships will move the process forward Financing our first two Georgia war homes offers a historic naming opportunity. The Legislature could honor you both: the Brian P. Kemp Georgia War Veterans Home and the Keisha Lance Bottoms Georgia War Veterans Home. Asking for a building in your own name can feel embarrassing — don’t worry, Gov.-elect Bottoms, I’m asking, and Gov. Kemp has long been our veterans’ champion. Or, depending on philanthropic efforts to ensure our homes are the country’s best, they could be the Arthur Blank War Home and the Rick Jackson War Home. Regardless of what they are titled, with the four of you working together on this, what an amazing inaugural speech we could all hear.

To get this across the goal line, I invite you both, with philanthropic and business leaders Rick Jackson and Arthur Blank. Related Story On Veterans Day, remember to honor the women who served in the armed forces November 7, 2026 My sincere hope is that after meeting, you announce this jointly before Christmas, setting the stage for Gov.-elect Bottoms to champion the project — with Gov. Kemp proudly at her side — as she takes the oath as Georgia’s 84th governor. What a powerful message: setting aside partisanship for those who bled to protect our republic.

Our 10-year vision is clear: securing five modern veterans long-term care homes across Georgia. Our aging heroes cannot wait through another cycle of delay. What a profound opportunity this Thanksgiving for a divided nation to be united by two leaders sharing a deep passion for America’s heroes. This isn’t politics anymore — it is gratitude, duty, and grace. I know that heart in Gov. Kemp, and I see that same authentic spirit in our next governor. Let this moment be remembered as when you two stood shoulder to shoulder — turning thanksgiving into action and honoring every Georgia warrior with care they earned. Semper fidelis and Happy Thanksgiving,