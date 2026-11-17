Opinion What FBI reform looks like on the ground in Georgia FBI Atlanta will continue to show up, work with our partners and use every resource available to us to crush violent crime, protect our communities and make Georgia safer. Share Shawn Matthews, FBI Atlanta assistant special agent in charge addresses the media at a press conference in May 2026 about the FBI’s safety plans for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and shows off some drones and other security gear and technology they may utilize. Left, Marlo Graham, FBI Atlanta special agent in charge. (Akili-Casundria Ramsess/for the AJC)

AJC By Marlo Graham – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago

Over the last 18 months, the FBI has made significant changes to modernize our organization, sharpen our priorities and put more resources where they are needed most: in the field, protecting the American people. Here in Georgia, we are seeing the results firsthand. Just look at what FBI Atlanta and our law enforcement partners have accomplished in just the last three months. In July, an FBI-led task force dismantled a cartel-linked drug trafficking operation in Athens, seizing 28 firearms, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and cash.

In August, FBI Atlanta’s Violent Crime Task Force, working alongside the Atlanta Police Department, rescued two children who had been locked inside a storage locker. The babysitter is now facing kidnapping charges.

That same month, FBI Atlanta brought two alleged Ponzi scheme masterminds to justice. Combined, they tricked thousands of people out of more than a half billion dollars. In one case, FBI agents tracked the suspect halfway around the world to Fiji.

In September, our Macon Office and the Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office worked together to quickly identify and arrest a suspect who made credible threats to carry out a mass shooting at a school — stopping a potential tragedy before it happened.

In Augusta, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, along with the FBI, made 145 arrests and seized 54 firearms along with significant amounts of cocaine, meth and marijuana during Operation Wildfire.

And in September, an FBI SWAT team captured a man in Alabama wanted in connection with the mass shooting on Atlanta’s Edgewood Avenue.

Related Story Here’s how Congress can do right by veterans, their caregivers and survivors November 6, 2026 These are just a few examples from over the last few weeks. This is what happens every day across Georgia when federal, state and local law enforcement agencies work together, share information and have the resources to act. Consider drops in crime across categories Marlo Graham is the special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta. (Courtesy) Nationally, the FBI has made significant changes to our organization and our policies to modernize and meet today’s needs. FBI Atlanta, which serves all Georgians, is seeing the impact of those changes. For example, over the last 18 months, FBI Atlanta has received additional staffing, including special agents and intelligence analysts. These are personnel that could have remained at FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C. Instead, they are now in Georgia, working cases, developing intelligence and helping our partners protect Georgians. More resources in the field mean more agents working violent crime, drugs, crimes against children, fugitives, fraud, cyber threats and national security matters. It means more intelligence analysts helping us identify threats and connect the dots. And it means a greater ability to respond quickly when you need us. With these, and many other reforms in the FBI, our country and Georgia witnessed a dramatic drop in violent crime. According to data reported to the FBI’s Crime Reporting Program, nationwide from 2024 to 2025, the United States marked the largest drop in violent crime since FBI estimations began in 1936. Nationally, the FBI has made significant changes to our organization and our policies to modernize and meet today’s needs. FBI Atlanta, which serves all Georgians, is seeing the impact of those changes. For example, over the last 18 months, FBI Atlanta has received additional staffing, including special agents and intelligence analysts. These are personnel that could have remained at FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C. Instead, they are now in Georgia, working cases, developing intelligence and helping our partners protect Georgians. More resources in the field mean more agents working violent crime, drugs, crimes against children, fugitives, fraud, cyber threats and national security matters. It means more intelligence analysts helping us identify threats and connect the dots. And it means a greater ability to respond quickly when you need us. With these, and many other reforms in the FBI, our country and Georgia witnessed a dramatic drop in violent crime. According to data reported to the FBI’s Crime Reporting Program, nationwide from 2024 to 2025, the United States marked the largest drop in violent crime since FBI estimations began in 1936.

Related Story There are good reasons to leave Georgia. There are just as many to return. November 6, 2026 Violent crime fell 9.3%. Murders fell 18.1%, robbery fell 18.5% and property crime decreased 12.4%.

Georgia also saw drops in many major categories around the state. Overall, violent crime decreased 6.1% and property crime fell 14.2%. Homicides decreased 18.3%, while burglary fell 17.7%, robbery fell 14.2%, rape fell 7.8%, and aggravated assault fell 4.2%. Motor vehicle theft saw one of the most dramatic declines, falling 25.5%. This is important because we know one of the first things many criminals do is steal a vehicle to use in their more violent crimes.

Law enforcement cannot become complacent Those numbers matter. These efforts are having an impact across the state. In metro Atlanta, the number of homicides is down by as much as 30%, and robberies are also down. In Augusta, our local partners noticed a 35% drop in murders and a 36% decrease in armed robberies. Columbus has witnessed a 29% decrease in violent crimes.

But I also know that there is still work to be done. There are still families grieving and victims whose lives have been forever changed by violence. For those Georgians, a percentage point on a crime report does not make their loss any less real.

That is why we cannot become complacent. The decline in crime we are seeing across Georgia is the result of many factors. The FBI is one part of that effort. Our state and local partners are another. Together, we are making a difference. Related Story The election is over. Now comes the work of moving Georgia forward. November 11, 2026 Did these long-overdue changes in the FBI play a part in our ability to fight crime and protect Georgians? Absolutely.

By putting more resources in the field, focusing our personnel on the threats that matter most and adding to our task forces across the state, we are now better positioned to do what the FBI has always been called upon to do: protect the American people. While we’ve accomplished a lot in these last 18 months, there is still work to be done.