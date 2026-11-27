Opinion Reimagine Buford Highway to serve pedestrians and transit riders safely Corridor’s role as a ‘big road’ is considered inevitable and immutable by key stakeholders, but it’s dangerous for nondrivers. Share Pedestrians are crossing Buford Highway near North East Plaza on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

AJC By Amit Kamma – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 21 minutes ago

Buford Highway looms large in the metro area as the backbone of a multicultural immigrant community famous for its outstanding food scene. But the corridor is special for another reason: its transportation behaviors. For decades, community members along the highway, especially in DeKalb and southern Gwinnett counties, have walked and used public transit at rates far exceeding Atlanta norms. Case in point: MARTA’s single busiest bus route — the 39 — runs primarily along it. In the staggeringly car-centric suburbs of Atlanta, the transportation patterns of Buford Highway are nothing short of an anomaly. Related Story Atlanta has a duty and mandate to fulfill people’s will on Beltline transit October 7, 2026 But for as common as walking along Buford Highway is, the infrastructure has long made it a perilous endeavor. Since its construction a century ago, vehicles have been the road’s priority, with other means of movement overlooked. Designed as a high-speed, high-capacity vehicle thoroughfare, the road features five to seven raging lanes and generally inconsistent pedestrian infrastructure.

None of these traits are especially unique for a Georgia road. But because of the number of people who walk on Buford Highway — a critical route to jobs, schools, and errands — it has the unenviable distinction of being one of Georgia’s most dangerous roads, a trend that has persisted since the 1990s. Over the last decade within DeKalb County alone, 122 people have been hit while walking along the Highway. Signs for several Asian businesses are shown along Buford Highway on Monday, Jan. 28, 1991, in Atlanta. (AJC file) As communities change, so should the infrastructure Amit Kamma, a Chamblee area native and Yale University graduate, is a transportation planning analyst in Washington, D.C. (Courtesy) So how can this dangerous corridor become safer? Fundamentally, it must be reimagined to feature fewer lanes for cars, design features that lower speeds and more space for pedestrians and transit. Such a proposal may sound downright radical. Yet, various versions of it have been recommended in at least two separate planning studies commissioned by towns along the corridor. To traffic-stricken Atlanta drivers, reducing car capacity on a major road might sound apocalyptic. However, improving traffic writ large necessitates “mode shift”: getting more people to travel by means other than cars. Such efforts are taking place across the metro area, from 14th Street to Hank Aaron Drive. Along Buford Highway, many already walk and use the bus; the corridor’s infrastructure ought to support and incentivize such behaviors. Even if transportation patterns and safety statistics warrant change along Buford Highway, the road’s fundamental design has barely budged since the 20th century. Certainly, there are several good financial and engineering reasons for this lack of change. For one, many local businesses are reliant on car traffic, a systemic feature of suburbia that any redesign would need to contend with. But flawed policy rationales also block progress. So how can this dangerous corridor become safer? Fundamentally, it must be reimagined to feature fewer lanes for cars, design features that lower speeds and more space for pedestrians and transit. Such a proposal may sound downright radical. Yet, various versions of it have been recommended in at least two separate planning studies commissioned by towns along the corridor. To traffic-stricken Atlanta drivers, reducing car capacity on a major road might sound apocalyptic. However, improving traffic writ large necessitates “mode shift”: getting more people to travel by means other than cars. Such efforts are taking place across the metro area, from 14th Street to Hank Aaron Drive. Along Buford Highway, many already walk and use the bus; the corridor’s infrastructure ought to support and incentivize such behaviors. Even if transportation patterns and safety statistics warrant change along Buford Highway, the road’s fundamental design has barely budged since the 20th century. Certainly, there are several good financial and engineering reasons for this lack of change. For one, many local businesses are reliant on car traffic, a systemic feature of suburbia that any redesign would need to contend with. But flawed policy rationales also block progress. I recently graduated from the urban studies program at Yale University, where I spent a year researching obstacles to changing Buford Highway for my senior thesis. I found that, too often, its role as a “big road” is considered inevitable and immutable by key stakeholders, especially its operator, the Georgia Department of Transportation.

It shouldn’t be. As communities change, so too should the infrastructure that serves them.

The highway is now Main Street of local communities An “I Heart ATL” sign sits at the entrance to Plaza Fiesta along Buford Highway on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC) When Buford Highway was constructed in the 1930s, it was Atlanta’s only major link to northeast Georgia, making its role as a vehicle-first thoroughfare indispensable. Today, however, both I-85 and Peachtree Boulevard run parallel just a few miles away. Meanwhile, Buford Highway is operating with less vehicle traffic than its width can accommodate, while over 21% of trips along it are made by walking, biking or public transit. Buford Highway’s role as a wide, high-speed road connecting suburbs is now largely obsolete. Born as a “highway,” Buford Highway has become the Main Street of local commercial and residential communities. Its design ought to reflect that. To GDOT’s credit, the agency has made several improvements to Buford Highway in recent years. Since the 2000s, the agency and others have built sidewalks and installed dedicated pedestrian signals, facilitating safer crossings at mid-block points in Brookhaven and Doraville, reducing the necessity for people to perilously dart across traffic.