Opinion Bipartisan permitting bill is a Trojan horse that harms marginalized Americans BAAJA’s promise of jobs does not justify data centers’ ability to raise electricity costs, air pollution risk and water quality concerns. Share Despite decades of progress, we somehow find ourselves once again calling for safe communities, workplaces and health conditions just as we did during the Memphis sanitation worker strikes in the late 1960s, which were backed by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., guest columnists Abre’ Conner and Joshua Dedmond write. (AP file)

AJC By Abre’ Conner and Joshua Dedmond – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago

Civil rights and public health are nonnegotiable human rights; and as we usher in a new Congress, a renewed perspective on fossil fuel dependence is possible. At this moment, a domestic, manufactured climate disaster is being bulldozed through the halls of Congress as legislators are looking to put industry interests over principles. The Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (H.R. 2347) was introduced in Congress — packaged up with a bright red bipartisan ribbon — offering the promise of a “better energy future.” But the truth is it’s a green light for the Trump administration to “drill, baby, drill” with more energy infrastructure projects.

While true in part, this isn’t a holistic view of the proposed reform. A recent amendment to the bill addresses transmission costs, but it “does not comprehensively protect households” from the full infrastructure costs of data center growth.

Bill would restrict public comment period Elevating the promise of a few temporary “jobs” detracts from the real fix. These communities need clean, dependable and safe jobs safeguarded by equal opportunity and access, allowing us to have a vested interest in the just transition. So, to be clear, BAAJA’s promise of jobs does not justify data centers’ ability to raise household electricity costs, air pollution risk and water quality concerns. Data center subsidies or incentives are only the tip of the iceberg. The bill excludes much of the U.S. Deep South from BAAJA’s new consolidated grid planning requirements, perpetuating patterns of infrastructure inequity that mirror those experienced across the Global South. Related Story Tax breaks for Big Tech come at a steep cost to Georgia working families November 9, 2026 BAAJA also shrinks communities’ voices in the permitting process, shortening public comment periods from at least 45 days to 30 days for many reviews, weakening state and tribal water protections, and narrowing the historic preservation selection process and review. Under BAAJA, the tools that communities depend on to protect themselves will be stripped away in favor of industry interests and data center development. Nearly 60 years following hard-fought environmental reform, Black and vulnerable communities are being asked to trade health and their seats at the table for the illusion of progress. Congress must stop this rush. A vote for BAAJA is a vote against the front-line communities’ lawmakers elected to represent. Access to clean air is a human right and cannot be put up for debate. We’ve worked too hard to roll back half a century of environmental progress for the communities who need it most.