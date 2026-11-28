Bipartisan permitting bill is a Trojan horse that harms marginalized Americans
BAAJA’s promise of jobs does not justify data centers’ ability to raise electricity costs, air pollution risk and water quality concerns.
AJC
By Abre’ Conner and Joshua Dedmond – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Civil rights and public health are nonnegotiable human rights; and as we usher in a new Congress, a renewed perspective on fossil fuel dependence is possible. At this moment, a domestic, manufactured climate disaster is being bulldozed through the halls of Congress as legislators are looking to put industry interests over principles.
The Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (H.R. 2347) was introduced in Congress — packaged up with a bright red bipartisan ribbon — offering the promise of a “better energy future.” But the truth is it’s a green light for the Trump administration to “drill, baby, drill” with more energy infrastructure projects.
The bill is riddled with hollow promises that will cement another generation of sacrifice zones for Black, front-line and vulnerable communities. Despite its presentation as a cross-aisle, good-faith agreement, it is a Trojan horse storing more of the same disenfranchisement and unjust risk with no clear path of a better future for the Global South.
It sets to undo decades of progress for environmental laws, which have finally included protections for marginalized and vulnerable groups.
Let history remind us of dark environmental past
The Clean Water Act, the Clean Air Act, the National Environment Policy Act and other bedrock environmental laws served as a domestic fix to pollution problems. For decades, environmental justice advocates fought for these laws to include stronger language that would protect everyone.
Nearly half a century later, Congress should be more than capable of creating sensible environmental policy that keeps the most impacted communities in mind before pollution piles up in their backyards.
The barriers within BAAJA reinforce the same historically unjust environmental permitting decisions of our nation’s dark past. Despite decades of progress, we somehow find ourselves once again calling for safe communities, workplaces and health conditions — just as we did during the Memphis sanitation worker strikes in Tennessee during the late 1960s, which were backed by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and the 1982 Warren County PCB protests in North Carolina that are credited with birthing the environmental justice movement. Even then, it wasn’t a secret that hazardous facilities were often placed in communities of color.
The NAACP has issued a widespread warning that data centers are often built in low-income and front-line communities without the promise of additional jobs past the construction of the facilities.
The Clean Water Act, the Clean Air Act, the National Environment Policy Act and other bedrock environmental laws served as a domestic fix to pollution problems. For decades, environmental justice advocates fought for these laws to include stronger language that would protect everyone.
Nearly half a century later, Congress should be more than capable of creating sensible environmental policy that keeps the most impacted communities in mind before pollution piles up in their backyards.
The barriers within BAAJA reinforce the same historically unjust environmental permitting decisions of our nation’s dark past. Despite decades of progress, we somehow find ourselves once again calling for safe communities, workplaces and health conditions — just as we did during the Memphis sanitation worker strikes in Tennessee during the late 1960s, which were backed by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and the 1982 Warren County PCB protests in North Carolina that are credited with birthing the environmental justice movement. Even then, it wasn’t a secret that hazardous facilities were often placed in communities of color.
The NAACP has issued a widespread warning that data centers are often built in low-income and front-line communities without the promise of additional jobs past the construction of the facilities.
Despite historical and ongoing concerns, supporters of BAAJA — from conservatives to energy infrastructure developers to The New York Times Editorial Board — claim the bill protects families by forcing data center operators to “pay the full costs of the electricity they use.”
While true in part, this isn’t a holistic view of the proposed reform. A recent amendment to the bill addresses transmission costs, but it “does not comprehensively protect households” from the full infrastructure costs of data center growth.
Bill would restrict public comment period
Elevating the promise of a few temporary “jobs” detracts from the real fix. These communities need clean, dependable and safe jobs safeguarded by equal opportunity and access, allowing us to have a vested interest in the just transition. So, to be clear, BAAJA’s promise of jobs does not justify data centers’ ability to raise household electricity costs, air pollution risk and water quality concerns.
Data center subsidies or incentives are only the tip of the iceberg. The bill excludes much of the U.S. Deep South from BAAJA’s new consolidated grid planning requirements, perpetuating patterns of infrastructure inequity that mirror those experienced across the Global South.
BAAJA also shrinks communities’ voices in the permitting process, shortening public comment periods from at least 45 days to 30 days for many reviews, weakening state and tribal water protections, and narrowing the historic preservation selection process and review. Under BAAJA, the tools that communities depend on to protect themselves will be stripped away in favor of industry interests and data center development.
Nearly 60 years following hard-fought environmental reform, Black and vulnerable communities are being asked to trade health and their seats at the table for the illusion of progress. Congress must stop this rush. A vote for BAAJA is a vote against the front-line communities’ lawmakers elected to represent.
Access to clean air is a human right and cannot be put up for debate. We’ve worked too hard to roll back half a century of environmental progress for the communities who need it most.