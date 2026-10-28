Opinion Tax breaks for Big Tech come at a steep cost to Georgia working families It’s time for lawmakers everywhere to decide whom they serve: The billion-dollar data centers or the families across the Peach State. Share DeKalb County Commissioner Keyanna Jones Moore addresses the Board of Commissioners in opposition to the development of Data Centers in DeKalb County on June 23, 2026. (Estela Muñoz/AJC)

AJC By Tamieka Atkins – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 20 minutes ago

Georgia has always been a bellwether for America’s political and economic direction. We are often the first to see where policy experiments lead ― whether in voting rights, healthcare access or environmental justice. Today, Georgia is again leading the way, but in a troubling direction. Our Legislature is handing out billions of dollars in tax breaks to data centers, which will leave working families, especially Black and brown communities, footing the bill. The push for data centers increases across the country as artificial intelligence continues its unrelenting march forward, and what’s happening here foretells a dangerous precedent for the rest of the nation.

Related Story Georgia has questions about data centers. Amazon has answers. September 22, 2026 Data centers are a democracy issue. Who pays, who gets a break and who decides are all questions that end up on a ballot. The state has given sweeping sales and property tax exemptions to lure data center development, a move that will cost the state a staggering $2.5 billion just this fiscal year. This money could have gone to expanding Medicaid, modernizing transit or building affordable housing. Instead, it is padding corporate bottom lines ― while multiple bills were presented in the recent legislative session to curb these breaks, big business won out over taxpayers and none passed. Georgia’s film tax breaks are a cautionary example. Despite years of subsidies meant to spur economic growth, audits and reporting have shown the state’s taxpayers bore the cost while the promised return never fully materialized. Loading...

Other states across the US are pushing back Tamieka Atkins These projects further cost consumers by fueling a surge in energy demand that is driving up utility rates for everyone else. Data centers consume astonishing amounts of electricity ― sometimes as much as a small city ― to keep servers running around the clock. As utilities scramble to meet that demand, residential customers end up paying higher rates. This burden falls heaviest on those who can least afford it. Black and brown families in metro Atlanta and across rural Georgia already face some of the highest housing cost burdens in the country. Add climbing utility costs and the current prospect of a recession amid soaring gas prices, and the squeeze is relentless. But in a blueprint for other states to follow, Georgia’s voters have started to fight back. Last November, we made history. After nearly two decades without a Democratic victory in statewide office, voters elected two Democrats to the Public Service Commission — the body that regulates utilities and helps decide how power costs are set. That vote was not just political symbolism; it was an outcry against unchecked corporate influence and escalating household costs. These projects further cost consumers by fueling a surge in energy demand that is driving up utility rates for everyone else. Data centers consume astonishing amounts of electricity ― sometimes as much as a small city ― to keep servers running around the clock. As utilities scramble to meet that demand, residential customers end up paying higher rates. This burden falls heaviest on those who can least afford it. Black and brown families in metro Atlanta and across rural Georgia already face some of the highest housing cost burdens in the country. Add climbing utility costs and the current prospect of a recession amid soaring gas prices, and the squeeze is relentless. But in a blueprint for other states to follow, Georgia’s voters have started to fight back. Last November, we made history. After nearly two decades without a Democratic victory in statewide office, voters elected two Democrats to the Public Service Commission — the body that regulates utilities and helps decide how power costs are set. That vote was not just political symbolism; it was an outcry against unchecked corporate influence and escalating household costs.