Georgia took an important step by requiring insurance coverage for biomarker testing, but meaningful gaps remain that must be filled.

Georgia took an important step by requiring insurance coverage for biomarker testing, but meaningful gaps remain that must be filled.

Imagine you are diagnosed with cancer. Your doctor recommends a test which could help personalize your treatment and increase your chance of survival, but your insurance company won’t cover it. For many Georgians, this is not a hypothetical scenario.

The average lifetime risk of developing cancer is nearly 40%, meaning millions of people across our state will face a cancer diagnosis at some point in their lives. This also means that a significant number of Georgians may one day need biomarker testing.

However, it is likely that the ability to receive this important testing will hinge directly on whether insurance is willing to cover it.