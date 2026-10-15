Georgia faces a dire physician shortage in the near future if we don’t act

Patient Angela Tyler is seen by volunteer doctor Lenka Novotna at Open Arms Clinic, a free clinic in Toccoa, on Sept. 29, 2026, as first-year Brenau University physician assistant student Gus Faulkner looks on. The clinic provides free care to low-income residents who make less than $20,000 a year. Since COVID-era enhanced Obamacare subsidies expired late last year, the clinic's patient load has doubled. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

We must prioritize a system that eliminates profit motives, guarantees universal access to care and returns our profession to its foundational, patient-centered values.

We must prioritize a system that eliminates profit motives, guarantees universal access to care and returns our profession to its foundational, patient-centered values.

Why medicine? Like many current or future physicians, we spend countless hours considering our “why.”

For most of us, a deep commitment to service, a curiosity for the unknown or unsolved and a knack for understanding human biology underpin our calling to medicine.

When we see or read stories about physicians leaving clinical practice to pursue alternative careers, leaving behind years of training, mountains of student loans and countless patient connections, we are devastated that so many are losing their passion for this calling.

And even more troubling, we worry about what this means for our patients, already navigating a complex healthcare system, and how those of us remaining in a depleted workforce can continue to meet their needs.