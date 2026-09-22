Georgia has questions about data centers. Amazon has answers.

A worker prepares a plot of land for an AI data center, with a retired power plant being refurbished to provide electricity for the facility in the distance, March 24, 2026, in Independence, Mo. (Charlie Riedel/AP)

Georgians rely on digital infrastructure every day. As the Peach State grows, that infrastructure must grow alongside it.

Georgians rely on digital infrastructure every day. As the Peach State grows, that infrastructure must grow alongside it.

By Shannon Kellog – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By Shannon Kellog – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Since Amazon announced its planned $11 billion investment in Georgia — of which $6.5 billion has already been deployed — I’ve heard concerns from businesses and communities about large infrastructure projects.

Whether speaking with small business owners, utilities or elected officials, the conversation is rarely just about data centers.

It’s about preserving what people love about their communities and ensuring it is protected.

Here are some of the questions we hear most often.

What do these buildings actually do?

Most people rely on data centers every day without knowing it.

Data centers are the physical infrastructure that provides computing power and storage behind the internet-based services we all depend on.