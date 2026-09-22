Georgia has questions about data centers. Amazon has answers.
Georgians rely on digital infrastructure every day. As the Peach State grows, that infrastructure must grow alongside it.
A worker prepares a plot of land for an AI data center, with a retired power plant being refurbished to provide electricity for the facility in the distance, March 24, 2026, in Independence, Mo. (Charlie Riedel/AP)
By Shannon Kellog – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago
Since Amazon announced its planned $11 billion investment in Georgia — of which $6.5 billion has already been deployed — I’ve heard concerns from businesses and communities about large infrastructure projects.
Whether speaking with small business owners, utilities or elected officials, the conversation is rarely just about data centers.
It’s about preserving what people love about their communities and ensuring it is protected.
Here are some of the questions we hear most often.
What do these buildings actually do?
Most people rely on data centers every day without knowing it.
Data centers are the physical infrastructure that provides computing power and storage behind the internet-based services we all depend on.
Opening an app, checking your bank balance, refilling a prescription, hopping on a video call, streaming a playlist on your drive to work — behind every one of those actions is a data center making it happen.
When someone dials 911, a data center helps route the call, dispatch the closest ambulance and track first responders in real time. None of it works without data centers.
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Will data centers raise my energy bills?
Amazon signed the Ratepayer Protection Pledge and works closely with utilities to ensure costs from our energy use aren’t shifted to other customers.
An independent study confirmed Amazon pays the full cost of the power our data centers use and our investments help utilities expand and modernize the grid.
In Georgia, regulators approved Georgia Power’s plan to increase generation capacity by 50%, made possible by large energy users like Amazon paying more.
Earlier this year, Georgia Power announced rates would decrease — saving the average customer $50 a year.
Will data centers drive up water rates or impact supply?
Amazon data centers in Georgia use free air cooling 92% of the year, meaning no water is used for cooling most of the time.
We also prioritize reclaimed water, meaning drinking water is not used. We’re investing in new reclaimed water sites with partners including Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority, Cobb County Water Systems and the City of Covington.
In Douglas County, we’ve contracted one of the state’s largest reclaimed water programs for industrial users.
In Newton County, we’re funding $100 million in infrastructure to bring reclaimed water to our campus — expected to be the county’s first reclaimed water customer — while ensuring rates for existing customers aren’t adversely impacted.
Amazon is also investing $2 million with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation in a project expected to replenish 370 million gallons annually.
Shannon Kellogg is vice president of public policy at Amazon Web Services. (Courtesy)
Amazon data centers in Georgia use free air cooling 92% of the year, meaning no water is used for cooling most of the time.
We also prioritize reclaimed water, meaning drinking water is not used. We’re investing in new reclaimed water sites with partners including Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority, Cobb County Water Systems and the City of Covington.
In Douglas County, we’ve contracted one of the state’s largest reclaimed water programs for industrial users.
In Newton County, we’re funding $100 million in infrastructure to bring reclaimed water to our campus — expected to be the county’s first reclaimed water customer — while ensuring rates for existing customers aren’t adversely impacted.
Amazon is also investing $2 million with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation in a project expected to replenish 370 million gallons annually.
What job opportunities will data centers bring?
Our investment is expected to create thousands of jobs. We’re already nearing 1,000 hires, with roles including mechanical technicians, network specialists, security personnel and facilities managers.
During construction, approximately 2,000 skilled laborers are employed, generating economic activity for local businesses.
We’ve partnered with Southern Crescent Technical College and Georgia Piedmont Tech College to deliver workforce training, including our Information Infrastructure Pre-Apprenticeship (I2PA), preparing Georgians for careers in technology infrastructure.
Some graduates from this program are now employed at our data centers full-time following their completion of the program.
What does this mean for Georgia’s future?
Families, businesses, schools, hospitals and first responders rely on digital infrastructure every day. As Georgia grows, that infrastructure must grow alongside it.
But growth should do more than power technology, it should create local opportunity. Amazon data centers generate tax revenue that helps fund roads, schools, parks and libraries.
In fact, Covington is exploring a 100% homestead exemption supported by Amazon data center revenue.
Amazon also invests directly in communities. We partnered with Goodr and Newton County Schools to open a no-cost grocery store at Alcovy High School, addressing food insecurity.
Through the Amazon Community Fund, we awarded $400,000 in grants to 41 grassroots projects across Newton, Butts and Douglas counties. We also funded a Think Big Space lab at Newton County STEAM Academy.
Ultimately, success is measured not by the facilities we build, but by the stronger communities our investment helps support.
Shannon Kellogg is vice president of public policy at Amazon Web Services.
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