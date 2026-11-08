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By AJC 23 minutes ago

Dems swept state, despite GOP gerrymandering Georgians voted, and the majority’s message was loud and clear. Democrats swept all top offices, from U.S. senator to governor to public service commissioner. Voters will send an additional 12 Democrats to the state House, giving Democrats a majority for the first time in decades. Republicans still control the state Senate and the bulk of our Congressional delegation. Georgia’s Republican Legislature has so superbly gerrymandered themselves into place that far too many of us had little say in actually electing our congressional representatives and our state Legislature. Clarke County, the smallest county in the state with the sixth largest city in the state (Athens), a place known to heavily lean Democratic, was diced and divided purposely to elect only Republicans. Here it is almost impossible for citizens’ votes to count. Why? Because Republicans want only Republicans to win elections

It defies logic that across Georgia our citizens would resoundingly want Democrats at the top and willingly maintain the lopsided, gerrymandered status quo in Congress. Gerrymandering silences us all; it must go. REGINA SMITH, CLARKE COUNTY Anger and envy eclipsed common sense in governor’s race

The people have spoken. And when it comes to Georgia’s November gubernatorial election, they have spoken foolishly, electing a one-term, failed Atlanta mayor with few, if any, favorable political accomplishments over a generous, successful businessman and proven problem solver.

We don’t need another white billionaire in public office, the voters said. Give us a governor we deserve!

Voters have shown that anger and envy are powerful emotions and can eclipse one’s common sense and foresight. So, let the political incompetence begin — again — as Georgians prepare to learn the meaning of the expression “gird your loins.” GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA It’s a good day to be an American!

American voters just sent a message that went around the world: They don’t like what is happening in our country and want change. In overwhelming numbers, they elected senators and representatives who will work in their best interests and restore their trust and faith in America’s promise. Words like “tsunami” and “seismic shift” are being used to explain what just happened as Americans soundly rejected President Donald Trump and the GOP.

It wasn’t an easy path to victory. Voters had to overcome an onslaught of enormous campaign spending. Elon Musk spent almost $500 million, but it didn’t matter. Republican nominee for governor Rick Jackson spent over $200 million, but it didn’t matter. Voting districts were gerrymandered, and AI-generated fake ads were produced, but it didn’t matter. Americans went to the polls in droves to ensure this country got back on the right track and, in the process, elected the first Native American (New Mexico) and female Black (Georgia) governors, and first Latina governor of Texas. It was a good day in America. The people have spoken! Now it is up to the new Congress to do the people’s will.

SUSAN LAUTENBACHER, DUNWOODY Thank you, fellow Americans!