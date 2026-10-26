President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Dalton Municipal Airport on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026, in Dalton. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Doctors, nurses and educators would never seek medical interventions on a child without parental consent.

Doctors, nurses and educators would never seek medical interventions on a child without parental consent.

By Matthew Hine – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By Matthew Hine – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

No child leaves for school as “Tim” and comes home from surgery as “Tammy.”

President Donald Trump just accused the healthcare and teaching professions of a crime.

At his Oct. 16 rally in Dalton, Georgia, Trump told a cheering crowd that “we have five states where your child goes off to school as Tim and comes back as Tammy three or four days later.”

He described a frantic parent asking, “Where’s my son?” and being told the boy was in the hospital. Then he added: “They don’t even need approval.”

Yet, as CNN’s fact check of those remarks reported, the White House could not identify a case of a school sending a child for gender surgery without parental consent.