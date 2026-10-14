Want to save Social Security? Legalize undocumented immigrant workers.

An attendee holds a sign as President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at F&M Bank Arena, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, in Clarksville, Tenn. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Deporting or marginalizing millions of people who cannot receive benefits themselves will accelerate the insolvency of the trust fund.

Deporting or marginalizing millions of people who cannot receive benefits themselves will accelerate the insolvency of the trust fund.

A 2026 report by the trustees of the Social Security Trust Fund, which pays retirement and survivor benefits, is on track for depletion in 2032.

This will trigger an automatic 23% cut in monthly benefit checks. Medicare’s Hospital Insurance fund similarly is headed for depletion in 2033, paying out 89 cents on the dollar.

Social Security is in peril because the program is paying out more than it collects. This is a result of shifting demographics, including a huge increase in the number of retiring baby boomers, longer life expectancies and lower fertility rates.

These trends diminish the number of workers supporting each retiree and are intensified by draconian immigration restrictions and mass deportations. The cap on earnings subject to the Social Security tax and the rapid concentration of income among top earners also have allowed a massive chunk of U.S. wealth to escape the tax entirely.