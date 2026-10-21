Republicans have a record that puts Georgians’ safety and finances first
President Trump is rallying with candidates, energizing voters and reminding Americans that the GOP agenda is just getting started.
AJC
By Josh McKoon – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago
On Nov. 3, Georgians have a stark choice at the ballot box: common-sense leaders who will put more money in our pockets, keep our communities safe, support our law enforcement heroes and make sure our kids have a bright future — or failed Democratic leaders who have never put Georgia first.
U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms had their chance to fight for Georgia; instead, they fought for the far left.
The Working Families Tax Cuts saved Georgians an average of $3,132 on their taxes, protected 198,000 jobs and $18 billion in wages across the state and slashed taxes on tips and overtime for workers and Social Security for 1.8 million seniors.
Tax cuts are just the beginning. Trump Accounts are helping families invest in the next generation. More than $219 million through the Rural Health Transformation Program is coming to Georgia to strengthen healthcare in rural communities across our state. President Donald Trump is slashing prescription drug prices, which just recorded their largest annual decline in more than 60 years.
Trump and Republicans sparked a multibillion-dollar investment boom in Georgia, from Macon-Bibb to Gwinnett County. Even Georgia farmers — the backbone of our state — are feeling historic relief. And in the wake of Hurricane Helene, Trump delivered $1 billion in FEMA funding for communities and healthcare facilities.
The Working Families Tax Cuts saved Georgians an average of $3,132 on their taxes, protected 198,000 jobs and $18 billion in wages across the state and slashed taxes on tips and overtime for workers and Social Security for 1.8 million seniors.
Tax cuts are just the beginning. Trump Accounts are helping families invest in the next generation. More than $219 million through the Rural Health Transformation Program is coming to Georgia to strengthen healthcare in rural communities across our state. President Donald Trump is slashing prescription drug prices, which just recorded their largest annual decline in more than 60 years.
Trump and Republicans sparked a multibillion-dollar investment boom in Georgia, from Macon-Bibb to Gwinnett County. Even Georgia farmers — the backbone of our state — are feeling historic relief. And in the wake of Hurricane Helene, Trump delivered $1 billion in FEMA funding for communities and healthcare facilities.
When it comes to public safety, Georgians remember the damage Bottoms and her fellow Democrats did to Atlanta — and they never want to go back.
Bottoms abandoned our men and women in law enforcement and oversaw an unrelenting crime crisis that left Georgians fearing for their lives. Bottoms then served Biden, Harris and the Democrats while they created the worst border crisis in our nation’s history, letting millions of unvetted unauthorized immigrants into our country, including the worst of the worst like Laken Riley’s killer.
One of ‘the most consequential midterm elections’
After Laken Riley was tragically murdered by a criminal undocumented immigrant, Collins got to work, going door to door in the Senate to pass a bill in her honor. Since Trump signed the Laken Riley Act into law, over 20,000 undocumented immigrants have been deported. Trump promised to secure the border, and he delivered. Last month marked 16 months with zero releases at the border, an unprecedented step toward making America safe again.
This could be one of the most consequential midterm elections of our lifetimes, and Trump is barnstorming the country to rally with candidates, energize voters and remind Americans that the Republican agenda is just getting started.
We can keep cutting taxes, putting more money in our pockets, keeping the border secure, making our communities safe, and cementing Georgia as the best place to live, work and raise a family. Or we can give the keys to the Democrats who want to erase all of this progress and turn our country into a socialist hellhole.
The choice is ours, Georgia. Mike Collins and Rick Jackson built something from nothing and have spent their lives showing up for Georgia. On Nov. 3, send them to work for you.
Josh McKoon is chairman of the Georgia Republican Party.
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