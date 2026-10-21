Opinion Republicans have a record that puts Georgians’ safety and finances first President Trump is rallying with candidates, energizing voters and reminding Americans that the GOP agenda is just getting started. Share President Donald Trump gestures at a campaign rally at Dalton Municipal Airport, Friday, Oct. 16, 2026, in Dalton, Ga. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

AJC By Josh McKoon – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 58 minutes ago

On Nov. 3, Georgians have a stark choice at the ballot box: common-sense leaders who will put more money in our pockets, keep our communities safe, support our law enforcement heroes and make sure our kids have a bright future — or failed Democratic leaders who have never put Georgia first. U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms had their chance to fight for Georgia; instead, they fought for the far left. Ossoff voted with former President Joe Biden 97% of the time and championed the far left’s extreme agenda of open borders, tax hikes and biological boys in girls’ sports.

Bottoms abandoned our men and women in law enforcement and oversaw an unrelenting crime crisis that left Georgians fearing for their lives. Bottoms then served Biden, Harris and the Democrats while they created the worst border crisis in our nation’s history, letting millions of unvetted unauthorized immigrants into our country, including the worst of the worst like Laken Riley’s killer.

President Donald Trump listens as Georgia gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson speaks at a campaign rally at Dalton Municipal Airport, Friday, Oct. 16, 2026, in Dalton, Ga. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP) One of ‘the most consequential midterm elections’ After Laken Riley was tragically murdered by a criminal undocumented immigrant, Collins got to work, going door to door in the Senate to pass a bill in her honor. Since Trump signed the Laken Riley Act into law, over 20,000 undocumented immigrants have been deported. Trump promised to secure the border, and he delivered. Last month marked 16 months with zero releases at the border, an unprecedented step toward making America safe again. While Bottoms reallocated police funding and Ossoff smeared federal law enforcement as “roving gangs of masked men who look like they couldn’t pass an Army physical exam,” Trump and Republicans are backing the blue and bringing down violent crime. Homicides in Atlanta are down 36%, and nationally, our country saw the largest decrease in violent crime in 125 years. Trump promised to put America First, and he delivered. Collins and Jackson are promising the same — and they will fight every day to deliver historic results for our state. Related Story AJC poll: Bottoms, Jackson deadlocked in race for Georgia governor This could be one of the most consequential midterm elections of our lifetimes, and Trump is barnstorming the country to rally with candidates, energize voters and remind Americans that the Republican agenda is just getting started.