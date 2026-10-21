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Opinion

Republicans have a record that puts Georgians’ safety and finances first

President Trump is rallying with candidates, energizing voters and reminding Americans that the GOP agenda is just getting started.
President Donald Trump gestures at a campaign rally at Dalton Municipal Airport, Friday, Oct. 16, 2026, in Dalton, Ga. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
President Donald Trump gestures at a campaign rally at Dalton Municipal Airport, Friday, Oct. 16, 2026, in Dalton, Ga. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
AJC
By Josh McKoon – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

On Nov. 3, Georgians have a stark choice at the ballot box: common-sense leaders who will put more money in our pockets, keep our communities safe, support our law enforcement heroes and make sure our kids have a bright future — or failed Democratic leaders who have never put Georgia first.

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms had their chance to fight for Georgia; instead, they fought for the far left.

Ossoff voted with former President Joe Biden 97% of the time and championed the far left’s extreme agenda of open borders, tax hikes and biological boys in girls’ sports.

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Bottoms reallocated resources away from the police, let chaos run rampant in Atlanta, and helped Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris spike inflation to 40-year highs and create the worst border crisis in our nation’s history.

But we have the power to change course. We have the opportunity to elect Georgia-first fighters, U.S. Rep. Mike Collins for the U.S. Senate and Rick Jackson as governor.

How Trump is delivering on his promises

Josh McKoon is an attorney and former Georgia state senator who now serves as chairman of the Georgia Republican Party. (Courtesy)
Josh McKoon is an attorney and former Georgia state senator who now serves as chairman of the Georgia Republican Party. (Courtesy)

While Ossoff voted for the largest tax hike in history by opposing the One Big Beautiful Bill, Collins delivered the largest tax cut Georgia has ever seen.

The Working Families Tax Cuts saved Georgians an average of $3,132 on their taxes, protected 198,000 jobs and $18 billion in wages across the state and slashed taxes on tips and overtime for workers and Social Security for 1.8 million seniors.

Tax cuts are just the beginning. Trump Accounts are helping families invest in the next generation. More than $219 million through the Rural Health Transformation Program is coming to Georgia to strengthen healthcare in rural communities across our state. President Donald Trump is slashing prescription drug prices, which just recorded their largest annual decline in more than 60 years.

Trump and Republicans sparked a multibillion-dollar investment boom in Georgia, from Macon-Bibb to Gwinnett County. Even Georgia farmers — the backbone of our state — are feeling historic relief. And in the wake of Hurricane Helene, Trump delivered $1 billion in FEMA funding for communities and healthcare facilities.

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When it comes to public safety, Georgians remember the damage Bottoms and her fellow Democrats did to Atlanta — and they never want to go back.

Bottoms abandoned our men and women in law enforcement and oversaw an unrelenting crime crisis that left Georgians fearing for their lives. Bottoms then served Biden, Harris and the Democrats while they created the worst border crisis in our nation’s history, letting millions of unvetted unauthorized immigrants into our country, including the worst of the worst like Laken Riley’s killer.

President Donald Trump listens as Georgia gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson speaks at a campaign rally at Dalton Municipal Airport, Friday, Oct. 16, 2026, in Dalton, Ga. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
President Donald Trump listens as Georgia gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson speaks at a campaign rally at Dalton Municipal Airport, Friday, Oct. 16, 2026, in Dalton, Ga. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

One of ‘the most consequential midterm elections’

After Laken Riley was tragically murdered by a criminal undocumented immigrant, Collins got to work, going door to door in the Senate to pass a bill in her honor. Since Trump signed the Laken Riley Act into law, over 20,000 undocumented immigrants have been deported. Trump promised to secure the border, and he delivered. Last month marked 16 months with zero releases at the border, an unprecedented step toward making America safe again.

While Bottoms reallocated police funding and Ossoff smeared federal law enforcement as “roving gangs of masked men who look like they couldn’t pass an Army physical exam,” Trump and Republicans are backing the blue and bringing down violent crime. Homicides in Atlanta are down 36%, and nationally, our country saw the largest decrease in violent crime in 125 years.

Trump promised to put America First, and he delivered. Collins and Jackson are promising the same — and they will fight every day to deliver historic results for our state.

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This could be one of the most consequential midterm elections of our lifetimes, and Trump is barnstorming the country to rally with candidates, energize voters and remind Americans that the Republican agenda is just getting started.

And we are thrilled to welcome him back to the great state of Georgia.

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., at a campaign rally at Dalton Municipal Airport, Friday, Oct. 16, 2026, in Dalton, Ga. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., at a campaign rally at Dalton Municipal Airport, Friday, Oct. 16, 2026, in Dalton, Ga. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

We can keep cutting taxes, putting more money in our pockets, keeping the border secure, making our communities safe, and cementing Georgia as the best place to live, work and raise a family. Or we can give the keys to the Democrats who want to erase all of this progress and turn our country into a socialist hellhole.

The choice is ours, Georgia. Mike Collins and Rick Jackson built something from nothing and have spent their lives showing up for Georgia. On Nov. 3, send them to work for you.

Josh McKoon is chairman of the Georgia Republican Party.

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