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By AJC 46 minutes ago

Nation needs more ‘self-made’ risk takers At least President Barack Obama was succinct when he said, “If you’ve got a business, you didn’t build that.” Mary McCartin Wearn (“Rick Jackson claims to be a self-made man. Let’s unpack this myth,” Oct. 4) spends an entire column trying to dismiss the very notion of a self-made man. I appreciate the counterpoint the AJC published: “‘Self-made’ doesn’t always mean what people think it does” (Shelley Wynter, Oct. 4). Telling people like Oprah Winfrey or Republican nominee for Georgia governor Rick Jackson they’re not self-made is absurd, insulting and potentially detrimental to our country’s future.

We are a nation built on individual risk-taking and achievement. We need to promote that, not undermine it. I believe that what ails America today is the decline of our work ethic, the hunger and drive to make it. Many young people today over-prioritize immediate work-life balance rather than working hard toward advancement. I fear that we are getting soft. We need to stay hungry to compete globally. Jackson overcame incredible odds to build a large, successful company. By any reasonable measure, he is a self-made man. I trust him to lead Georgia. DANA R. HERMANSON, MARIETTA Banning data centers is only partial solution

Congratulations to the citizen activists of Lovejoy and the Lovejoy City Council for working together to protect their community from a proposed data center (“How one Georgia city went from considering a data center to banning them,” Oct. 2).