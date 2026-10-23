War on Iran and tariffs are squeezing Georgia farmers
Every family farm that goes under leaves America less able to feed itself
AJC
By Shawn Harris – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
When you sit down behind the wheel of a tractor, you aren’t thinking about geopolitics. You’re thinking about the weather, how deep the furrow is and whether the crop in the ground will yield enough to pay the bank back.
But in farming, as in the military, things that happen 10,000 miles away sometimes can still blindside you.
For 40 years, I served in the military, commanding troops in conflict zones, but today I raise cattle, and I see my neighbors’ farms going under. Right now, farmers in Northwest Georgia and across the country are in real trouble. It isn’t the weather, and it isn’t bad farm management. It’s the choices our representatives made in Washington, and how those choices are playing out around the world.
A combine can burn through 200 gallons of diesel a day, and when that cost jumps to over $1,000, a farmer who used to break even is now losing money. Diesel also runs the trucks that haul cattle to market and the dryers that dry the grain. Fertilizer is made from natural gas, and its price has gone up too.
When will Republicans speak up?
Farmers don’t set our own prices; the market does. If corn sells for $5 a bushel but the cost of growing it has gone way up, we can’t charge more to make up the difference. We eat the loss.
First the savings go, then we borrow against the equipment. Then we sell land our families have farmed for generations.
For a long time now, national Democrats have let themselves be seen as city people, who don’t care for guns or church, and don’t understand life out in the country. That hurts Democrats politically, but it hurts rural Americans more, because it leaves people feeling we have only one party to vote for.
A party that knows it has your vote doesn’t have to earn it. Unfortunately, Republicans have taken full advantage of that, and us.
Farmers don’t set our own prices; the market does. If corn sells for $5 a bushel but the cost of growing it has gone way up, we can’t charge more to make up the difference. We eat the loss.
First the savings go, then we borrow against the equipment. Then we sell land our families have farmed for generations.
For a long time now, national Democrats have let themselves be seen as city people, who don’t care for guns or church, and don’t understand life out in the country. That hurts Democrats politically, but it hurts rural Americans more, because it leaves people feeling we have only one party to vote for.
A party that knows it has your vote doesn’t have to earn it. Unfortunately, Republicans have taken full advantage of that, and us.
And worst of all, our Republican representatives have refused to stop — or even to ask questions about — the war with Iran. That has driven up the price of fertilizer and diesel, and for more and more farmers the math just doesn’t work anymore. And for everyone else living in the countryside, higher fuel prices mean it costs more to fill your tank, and everything shipped to the store costs more too. Recently, we learned there’s another battle group sailing for the Middle East now, ready to resume strikes as soon as the election is past, with no end in sight.
Forever wars cost lives and treasure
Washington needs to act now. The plan is not complicated. Send emergency relief to the small family farms hit hardest by fuel prices.
Enforce our existing antitrust laws against the big oil companies and meatpackers who use a crisis to raise their profits while farmers and shoppers pay more.
And run a foreign policy that keeps trade open and us out of forever wars that cost lives and treasure and yield us nothing.