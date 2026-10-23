"Farmers aren’t asking for a handout. We want a fair chance to do the work that feeds this country," wrote Shawn Harris. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Every family farm that goes under leaves America less able to feed itself

Every family farm that goes under leaves America less able to feed itself

When you sit down behind the wheel of a tractor, you aren’t thinking about geopolitics. You’re thinking about the weather, how deep the furrow is and whether the crop in the ground will yield enough to pay the bank back.

But in farming, as in the military, things that happen 10,000 miles away sometimes can still blindside you.

For 40 years, I served in the military, commanding troops in conflict zones, but today I raise cattle, and I see my neighbors’ farms going under. Right now, farmers in Northwest Georgia and across the country are in real trouble. It isn’t the weather, and it isn’t bad farm management. It’s the choices our representatives made in Washington, and how those choices are playing out around the world.