Opinion Georgia maximizes data center growth, protects consumers and freezes rates Unlike many other states, Georgia’s infrastructure and utilities oversight allow the state to balance new data centers’ need for power without shifting the cost burden to residents. An aerial image depicts the Microsoft data center in Union City on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

By Kevin Doyle – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 28 minutes ago Share

The rapid growth of artificial intelligence and cloud computing is driving an unprecedented expansion of data centers across the United States. These facilities power everything from online banking and healthcare systems to national defense networks and the artificial intelligence technologies shaping the future of the global economy. They also require enormous amounts of electricity. As states compete to attract these projects and investments, an important question has emerged: Can communities support this economic growth while still protecting everyday energy consumers? The way Georgia regulates its utilities matters Kevin Doyle is executive director of the Consumer Energy Alliance, which advocates for affordable, reliable and cleaner energy solutions that benefit families, small businesses and communities. (Courtesy) In Georgia, the answer is a strong yes. The Peach State has become one of the nation’s leading destinations for data center development, thanks in large part to its reliable power infrastructure, pro-business climate and strategic location in the Southeast. These projects bring billions of dollars in private investment, thousands of construction jobs and long-term tax revenue that helps fund schools, infrastructure and local services. But while the economic opportunity is significant, policymakers and regulators must also ensure that the rapid growth in electricity demand does not shift costs onto residential customers and small businesses. Georgia’s regulated utility structure is designed to do exactly that. In Georgia, electric utilities are vertically integrated, meaning the Georgia Public Service Commission has oversight over every aspect and every dollar spent on the grid and power plants. In Georgia, the answer is a strong yes. The Peach State has become one of the nation’s leading destinations for data center development, thanks in large part to its reliable power infrastructure, pro-business climate and strategic location in the Southeast. These projects bring billions of dollars in private investment, thousands of construction jobs and long-term tax revenue that helps fund schools, infrastructure and local services. But while the economic opportunity is significant, policymakers and regulators must also ensure that the rapid growth in electricity demand does not shift costs onto residential customers and small businesses. Georgia’s regulated utility structure is designed to do exactly that. In Georgia, electric utilities are vertically integrated, meaning the Georgia Public Service Commission has oversight over every aspect and every dollar spent on the grid and power plants.

This system allows for long-term planning and cost control for customers. In contrast, in restructured markets, wholesale electricity prices have shown significant volatility. Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows that retail electricity prices in many deregulated states in the Northeast have risen faster than the national average in recent years. In recent months, the Georgia PSC has taken clear steps to ensure that consumers remain protected even as demand from large-scale electricity users continues to grow. One of the most significant examples is the agreement to freeze Georgia Power’s base electricity rates through at least 2028.

This decision provides customers with predictable and stable energy costs during a time when electricity markets nationwide are facing pressure from rising demand, fuel costs and supply chain constraints.

Georgia Power has also indicated that customers could see rate decreases beginning in 2026, reinforcing the state’s long-standing commitment to affordability. Peach State offers long-term reliability At the same time, Georgia utilities continue investing in the infrastructure necessary to keep the grid reliable as demand grows. That reliability has real-world consequences for Georgia residents. During the severe winter storms of 2026, Georgia Power crews restored electricity to more than 214,000 customers after Winter Storm Fern. Electric membership cooperatives across the state also played a key role in restoring power throughout rural communities. Maintaining that level of reliability becomes even more important as large electricity users like data centers connect to the grid. Georgia’s diverse generation portfolio is also helping ensure the system can handle that growth. Investments in nuclear power at Plant Vogtle provide steady, emissions-free electricity around the clock. Georgia also ranks among the top states for solar generation capacity. These resources provide long-term stability and help ensure that new electricity demand can be met without sacrificing reliability.