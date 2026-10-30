"Georgians are calling an audible and want our leaders to step up their game for the state’s youngest children," Stephanie V. Blank writes, referring to the need for the state to help make childcare and health insurance affordable. (Miguel Martinez for the AJC/2022)

Seven in 10 likely voters say they’re not confident that life will be better for the next generation.

Seven in 10 likely voters say they’re not confident that life will be better for the next generation.

I’ve been watching professional sports for as long as I can remember, and for the last 25 years, have watched one particular NFL team pretty darn closely. One thing I’ve learned is that it takes a whole team to actually win.

No coach is going to send his quarterback onto the field without his linemen, receivers and running back to protect, support and help carry the load.

Workplaces focus on teamwork, too.

At the Georgia Early Education Alliance for Ready Students, the nonprofit where I proudly serve as chair — as well as at the Home Depot, where I started my career — leadership recognizes that every employee has a role to play. Their contributions are integral to the success of the team and, ultimately, the organization.