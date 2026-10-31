Opinion Embrace Georgia’s Asian American voters. We’ve decided close races before. Too many campaigns fail to treat AAPI voters as a priority, investing in outreach too late or not at all. Share Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval, the city's first Asian American mayor, speaks at a Forsyth County Democrats event at the Forsyth Conference Center on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. (Riley Bunch/AJC)

AJC By Ashna Khanna – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 13 minutes ago

Every election cycle, Georgia becomes the center of the political universe. Ad buys blanket Atlanta television. National consultants, party strategists and surrogates land at Hartsfield-Jackson, while pollsters and analysts dissect turnout from Savannah to Rome. Yet amid all that attention, one constituency keeps getting treated as an afterthought: Asian American and Pacific Islander Georgians, one of the fastest-growing electorates in the state and one with a proven record of deciding who wins. Related Story Georgians are the ultimate voting machines. Make a plan and go vote. October 19, 2026 More than 368,000 AAPI Georgians are now eligible to vote, 4.6% of the state’s electorate, according to AAPI Data and APIAVote. Between 2014 and 2024, our eligible electorate grew 76%.

A community that intends to vote but isn’t being asked is the largest untapped opportunity on Georgia’s map.

We know what works because we have done it before. During the 2021 runoffs, our organization knocked on more than 100,000 doors, made more than a million phone calls in seven Asian languages and reached 1 in 10 registered AAPI voters statewide through direct conversations. In this May’s Georgia Supreme Court primary, we knocked on 16,000 doors and made 18,000 calls, and county-level analysis showed that the larger a county’s share of Asian American voters, the stronger the support for the progressive candidate in the race. These voters’ top issue should be no surprise Content creators make matcha at a voter mobilization event hosted by the AAPI Victory Fund at Hopstix Brewery in Chamblee on Oct. 2, 2026. Our issues are Georgia’s issues. Ask voters anywhere in the state what keeps them up at night and you’ll hear the same answers: the economy, housing and the cost of healthcare.

“We pay so much each month for insurance and it still doesn’t cover much,” one Chinese resident told us. In another conversation, a refugee shared with us: “We work very hard, and then at the end of the month there’s nothing.” These are voters ready to show up for candidates who will lower their cost of living. As early voting ended Friday, it is late but it is not too late. Meet our voters in Korean, Vietnamese, Hindi, Bangla, Urdu and Mandarin, using our in-language voting resources in Chinese, Bangla, Hindi, Korean, Vietnamese and Urdu. Show up at the temples, mosques, gurdwaras, churches and strip malls where our community gathers. Talk about rent, healthcare premiums, groceries and the cost of caring for two generations at once. Georgia will once again be decided at the margins, by a few thousand votes statewide and a few hundred in the races closest to home. The question isn’t whether AAPI Georgians will decide these elections. It’s whether campaigns will have made the effort to reach us before the results come in.