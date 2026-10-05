Opinion

Voices Spotlight: Debating the ‘self-made American’ myth

Insights, debates and conversations as Election Day nears
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David Plazas
By
1 hour ago

Hi, I’m David Plazas, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s opinion editor since 2025. Up through the Nov. 3 election, I’ll be writing this newsletter weekly to share with readers a sample of the many pieces of commentary — editorials, guest opinion columns and letters — we publish about politics. The deadline to register to vote is today, early voting goes from Oct. 13-30 and the last day to request an absentee by mail is Oct. 23. Click to here to check your voter registration status. Make a voting plan. I may see some of you at a Fulton County early voting site soon.

DEBATE OF THE WEEK

Does a self-made American exist?

Republican nominee for governor Rick Jackson (right) meets with local farmers and government officials during an event at Cagle’s Family Farm in Canton last month. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Republican nominee for governor Rick Jackson (right) meets with local farmers and government officials during an event at Cagle’s Family Farm in Canton last month. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

One way Republican nominee for governor Rick Jackson appeals to voters is his rags-to-riches story of growing up in Techwood Homes and living with multiple foster families before becoming the billionaire healthcare executive he is today.

That inspired writer and former academic Mary McCartin Wearn to write a guest opinion column calling into question the “myth” of the self-made American.

“No one is self-made — not Jackson, nor any of America’s fabled heroes of individual success. Jackson’s fuller biography reveals a more human truth: what we make of our lives depends both on our own efforts and on the help of others,” she wrote.

The response: Wearn’s essay generated a lot of conversation on social media and led conservative talk show host Shelley Wynter to retort with his own essay. He acknowledged that nobody succeeds without help, but it takes an ambitious, decisive person to walk through the door others opened for them.

“Chastising self-made people is anathema to virtually every successful person — and especially to anyone who hopes to become successful,” he wrote.

What do you think? Share your letters of 250 words or fewer to letters@ajc.com. Include your name and town or city.

Will Georgians make history in 2026?

Keisha Lance Bottoms, the Democratic nominee for governor, speaks during a news conference in Marietta last month. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Keisha Lance Bottoms, the Democratic nominee for governor, speaks during a news conference in Marietta last month. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Meanwhile, Karri Bryant, pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, called on Georgians to make history by electing the many Black women running for statewide office, including Democratic nominee for governor Keisha Lance Bottoms. Bryant reminded readers about journalist Henry Grady and former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr.’s elevation of the concept of the “New South” — a multiracial example of democracy in which women are called to lead.

“Women bring a distinctive skill set to civic leadership. And while not every woman leads the same way, all women have had to develop capacities that are indispensable to effective leadership: emotional intelligence, resilience, discernment, empathy, patience, collaboration and the ability to see the human consequences behind institutional decisions,” Bryant wrote.

Meet AJC opinion staff and contributors

(Photo Illustration: Marcie LaCerte for the AJC | Source: Eric Gay/AP; Michelle Gustafson/NYT)
(Photo Illustration: Marcie LaCerte for the AJC | Source: Eric Gay/AP; Michelle Gustafson/NYT)

The AJC publishes around 50 opinion columns a month, most from guest authors. However, a few are written by regular voices, such as those below.

What readers are saying

Trump rally attendees walk past a Democratic Socialists of America protest outside the Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta. (Seeger Gray/AJC 2024)
Trump rally attendees walk past a Democratic Socialists of America protest outside the Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta. (Seeger Gray/AJC 2024)

Speaking of the Democratic Socialists of America, several readers responded to AJC senior politics columnist Patricia Murphy’s presentation of the DSA’s views (“The Democratic Socialists of America believe what??”). Here are excerpts, but you can find all their responses here:

Quotables

U.S. News separates and ranks institutions by mission, but public discussion treats the national universities list as if it were the only ranking that matters.

Cathy Cox, president of Georgia College & State University, on the U.S. News & World Report 2027 Best Colleges list

🔍 Read Cathy Cox’s full guest opinion about the value of Georgia’s regional colleges and universities here.

Best of Mike Luckovich

Check out more cartoons from the AJC’s Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist Mike Luckovich

Final thought

As a relatively new metro Atlanta resident, I’ve tried to do at least one new activity per week. This past weekend was a lot: a comedy show in Cobb County, an orchestral performance in Johns Creek and the final movie of the Out on Film festival. I’m taking a breath and then finding the next activity. Wish me luck.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom. Questions, comments, ideas, want to submit a letter or guest opinion essay? Contact me at david.plazas@ajc.com.

Until next time.