Opinion Voices Spotlight: Debating the ‘self-made American’ myth Insights, debates and conversations as Election Day nears Share Add AJC on Google

By David Plazas 1 hour ago

Hi, I’m David Plazas, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s opinion editor since 2025. Up through the Nov. 3 election, I’ll be writing this newsletter weekly to share with readers a sample of the many pieces of commentary — editorials, guest opinion columns and letters — we publish about politics. The deadline to register to vote is today, early voting goes from Oct. 13-30 and the last day to request an absentee by mail is Oct. 23. Click to here to check your voter registration status. Make a voting plan. I may see some of you at a Fulton County early voting site soon. DEBATE OF THE WEEK Does a self-made American exist? Republican nominee for governor Rick Jackson (right) meets with local farmers and government officials during an event at Cagle’s Family Farm in Canton last month. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) One way Republican nominee for governor Rick Jackson appeals to voters is his rags-to-riches story of growing up in Techwood Homes and living with multiple foster families before becoming the billionaire healthcare executive he is today.

That inspired writer and former academic Mary McCartin Wearn to write a guest opinion column calling into question the “myth” of the self-made American. “No one is self-made — not Jackson, nor any of America’s fabled heroes of individual success. Jackson’s fuller biography reveals a more human truth: what we make of our lives depends both on our own efforts and on the help of others,” she wrote. The response: Wearn’s essay generated a lot of conversation on social media and led conservative talk show host Shelley Wynter to retort with his own essay. He acknowledged that nobody succeeds without help, but it takes an ambitious, decisive person to walk through the door others opened for them. “Chastising self-made people is anathema to virtually every successful person — and especially to anyone who hopes to become successful,” he wrote.

What do you think? Share your letters of 250 words or fewer to letters@ajc.com. Include your name and town or city.

Will Georgians make history in 2026? Keisha Lance Bottoms, the Democratic nominee for governor, speaks during a news conference in Marietta last month. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Meanwhile, Karri Bryant, pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, called on Georgians to make history by electing the many Black women running for statewide office, including Democratic nominee for governor Keisha Lance Bottoms. Bryant reminded readers about journalist Henry Grady and former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr.’s elevation of the concept of the “New South” — a multiracial example of democracy in which women are called to lead. “Women bring a distinctive skill set to civic leadership. And while not every woman leads the same way, all women have had to develop capacities that are indispensable to effective leadership: emotional intelligence, resilience, discernment, empathy, patience, collaboration and the ability to see the human consequences behind institutional decisions,” Bryant wrote. Meet AJC opinion staff and contributors (Photo Illustration: Marcie LaCerte for the AJC | Source: Eric Gay/AP; Michelle Gustafson/NYT) The AJC publishes around 50 opinion columns a month, most from guest authors. However, a few are written by regular voices, such as those below.

GOP hopes: Erick Erickson, the Georgia-based conservative talk show host, is a frequent presence on social media. In his most recent column, he wrote about the history of the steam power engine and how it propelled boats against headwinds in the 19th century. He sees Rick Jackson as the steam power that will push Republicans to the finish line — despite President Donald Trump’s low approval ratings and concerns about the cost of living, inflation and economic security.

Erick Erickson, the Georgia-based conservative talk show host, is a frequent presence on social media. In his most recent column, he wrote about the history of the steam power engine and how it propelled boats against headwinds in the 19th century. He sees Rick Jackson as the steam power that will push Republicans to the finish line — despite President Donald Trump’s low approval ratings and concerns about the cost of living, inflation and economic security. National debt: Meanwhile, Carolyn Bourdeaux, a former Democratic congresswoman who represented metro Atlanta, takes on the issue of the now $40 trillion debt and urges progressives to stop letting the GOP talk about it while failing to rein it in — despite controlling the White House and both houses of Congress. Fiscal responsibility and a balanced budget were key parts of her platform when she ran for office, and she believes it will be a winning issue for Democrats.

Meanwhile, Carolyn Bourdeaux, a former Democratic congresswoman who represented metro Atlanta, takes on the issue of the now $40 trillion debt and urges progressives to stop letting the GOP talk about it while failing to rein it in — despite controlling the White House and both houses of Congress. Fiscal responsibility and a balanced budget were key parts of her platform when she ran for office, and she believes it will be a winning issue for Democrats. Hispanic voters: My most recent column centers around Georgia’s Hispanic voters who number 500,000 — a figure large enough to sway an election based on past election results. While this group is no monolith, there are mutual interests that may lead voters to go in one direction, including affordability. I also spoke with state Sen. Jason Anavitarte, R-Dallas, who said he thinks concerns over the rise of democratic socialists could lead Latino voters to back the GOP. What readers are saying Trump rally attendees walk past a Democratic Socialists of America protest outside the Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta. (Seeger Gray/AJC 2024) Speaking of the Democratic Socialists of America, several readers responded to AJC senior politics columnist Patricia Murphy’s presentation of the DSA’s views (“The Democratic Socialists of America believe what??”). Here are excerpts, but you can find all their responses here: “If the AJC wants to understand why people are losing faith in established institutions, it might examine its own instinct to meet economic anxiety with a punchline.” — Isabel Otero, Auburn

“Democrats spent the past year assuring us they were ‘working to save democracy.’ The article suggests DSA wants to end democracy. If candidates on a Democratic ballot want to save democracy and others want to end democracy, how is a voter to know what part of the big tent they are voting for?” — Bill Cavin, McDonough Quotables U.S. News separates and ranks institutions by mission, but public discussion treats the national universities list as if it were the only ranking that matters. Cathy Cox, president of Georgia College & State University, on the U.S. News & World Report 2027 Best Colleges list Cathy Cox, president of Georgia College & State University, on the U.S. News & World Report 2027 Best Colleges list 🔍 Read Cathy Cox’s full guest opinion about the value of Georgia’s regional colleges and universities here.