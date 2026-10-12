Cornell rape investigation lesson: Teaching children about character matters

A demonstrator holds a sign reading "We Are Jane Doe" during a protest against Cornell University's handling of the 2024 fraternity-house gang rape allegations at the campus, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026, in Ithaca, N.Y. (Adrian Kraus/AP)

Where was the one good man? The Good Samaritan who looked at this young woman and saw her as a human being.

Where was the one good man? The Good Samaritan who looked at this young woman and saw her as a human being.

We spend an extraordinary amount of time and money preparing our children for life. We worry about their grades, friend groups, athletic abilities, college preparedness and their future careers.

We hire tutors, suffer through travel sports leagues, and arrange our lives around getting them into the right college. But how much effort do we put into teaching them to be good human beings?

It seems that we confused accomplishment with character. They aren’t the same thing. Intelligence isn’t character. Education isn’t character. Achievement isn’t character. Character is courage, integrity, compassion, responsibility, and wisdom. Things in short supply today.

Which brings me to a disturbing story involving Cornell University. A young woman at Cornell alleges that seven young men sexually assaulted her after she had become severely intoxicated. There are drugs like ketamine, apparently, and lots of alcohol. There are text messages and Snapchat conversations documenting the scene.