Opinion Atlanta united after The Temple bombing. I worry about our Jewish teens today. I work with young people. They are contending with antisemitism and fears about embracing their own identities. Share Twenty-six windows were shattered on the side of The Temple where the bomb was set off, and 12 more were damaged in the rest of the building. In this 1958 photo, firemen place canvas covers over damaged windows at The Temple. (Bill Young/AJC file photo)

AJC By Chaim Neiditch – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 15 minutes ago

On Oct. 12, 1958, 50 sticks of dynamite exploded at The Temple on Peachtree Street. The next morning, The Atlanta Constitution editor Ralph McGill wrote a column that would become part of this city’s history. He called it “A Church, A School.” McGill connected the bombing of an Atlanta synagogue with the bombing of a high school in Clinton, Tennessee. Related Story Atlanta has long embraced its Jewish community amid rising antisemitism May 22, 2025 His point was that neither act came from nowhere. Hate has a progression. Words become acceptable. Ideas that once shocked us become familiar. And eventually someone acts on them. Nearly 70 years later, I keep coming back to McGill’s title.

Because I work in Atlanta schools.

Ralph McGill's column about the bombing of The Temple appeared the day following the October 1958 attack. It was on the front page of The Atlanta Constitution alongside coverage of the bombing. (AJC archives) Antisemitism has been normalized for teens Rabbi Chaim Neiditch is executive director of Jewish Student Union Atlanta. (Courtesy) For more than 30 years, I have worked with Jewish teenagers. Today, much of that work happens inside public high schools across metro Atlanta. And I have never seen what I am seeing now. It isn’t only the rise in antisemitism that concerns me. It is what living with it every day is doing to our teenagers. I meet students who tell me they have never experienced antisemitism. Then we talk. They tell me about hearing that Jews control the media. They hear lies about Israel repeated so often they are accepted as unquestionable facts. They are expected to explain or defend the actions of a government thousands of miles away simply because they are Jewish. And often they don’t call any of this antisemitism. They call it school. That may be what worries me most. When something happens often enough, teenagers adjust. What would once have been shocking becomes uncomfortable. What was uncomfortable becomes ordinary. And eventually ordinary becomes something you learn to live with. Then come the small decisions. Do I wear my Star of David today? Do I tell my classmates I missed school for a Jewish holiday? For more than 30 years, I have worked with Jewish teenagers. Today, much of that work happens inside public high schools across metro Atlanta. And I have never seen what I am seeing now. It isn’t only the rise in antisemitism that concerns me. It is what living with it every day is doing to our teenagers. I meet students who tell me they have never experienced antisemitism. Then we talk. They tell me about hearing that Jews control the media. They hear lies about Israel repeated so often they are accepted as unquestionable facts. They are expected to explain or defend the actions of a government thousands of miles away simply because they are Jewish. And often they don’t call any of this antisemitism. They call it school. That may be what worries me most. When something happens often enough, teenagers adjust. What would once have been shocking becomes uncomfortable. What was uncomfortable becomes ordinary. And eventually ordinary becomes something you learn to live with. Then come the small decisions. Do I wear my Star of David today? Do I tell my classmates I missed school for a Jewish holiday? Do I speak up when someone says something about Jews that isn’t true?

Related Story Black-Jewish community dinners show how to build bridges in a polarized time May 18, 2026 Do I tell people I am going to the Jewish club?

Or do I make myself a little less Jewish at school because life is easier that way?

No newspaper will cover those decisions. But I see them. I have even had students ask whether we could remove the word “Jewish” from the name Jewish Student Union because they were worried about how other students would react to it. Mayor Hartsfield examines the damage done to a window as a result of the Hebrew Benevolent Congregation bombing in Atlanta, October 1958. What came to be known as the "Temple bombing" was an attack by white supremacists on the Temple, which had been a center for civil rights advocacy during the '50s. Nobody was injured in the blast. (Dwight Ross/AJC file photo) Teenagers shouldn’t be blamed for government policy A teenager should not have to calculate the social cost of being visibly Jewish before walking into algebra. And yet, there is another part of this story. Our teens keep showing up. Since Oct. 7, 2023, students across the country have asked to start hundreds of new Jewish Student Union clubs.

The significance of that can be easy to miss.

These aren’t adults opening Jewish institutions for teenagers. The teenagers are doing it themselves. They reach out to us because they want a Jewish community in their school. They fill out the paperwork. They ask for a room. Then they put the word “Jewish” on the door. Related Story Why Oct. 7 still matters two years after Hamas attack against Israel October 7, 2025 At the very moment when there is more pressure to hide, they are choosing to be seen. This Sunday through Tuesday, some of those leaders from Atlanta’s Jewish Student Union clubs will join Jewish teens from across the country in Stamford, Connecticut, for the JSU Presidents Conference. They will spend those days connecting with one another, strengthening their Jewish identity and preparing to lead in their schools.

They are not waiting for someone else to create the Jewish future they want to see. They are building it themselves. Atlanta should notice that. Not because everyone needs to agree about Israel. They won’t. Not because Jewish students should be shielded from difficult political conversations. They shouldn’t. But there is an enormous difference between debating a country’s policies and making a Jewish teenager responsible for them. I am concerned for and inspired by our youth A 16-year-old in an Atlanta public school is not a government spokesperson. She is a kid trying to get through chemistry. And she deserves the same thing every other student deserves: the ability to walk into school without deciding which parts of herself are safe to bring inside.

That responsibility does not belong only to Jewish parents or Jewish organizations. It belongs to all of us. It belongs to the principal who takes a student’s concern seriously. The teacher who is willing to open a classroom to the Jewish club. The parent who teaches a child that the Jewish student sitting next to them is a classmate, not a representative of a foreign country. The student who hears a conspiracy theory about Jews and says, simply, “That’s not true.” Most of the time, standing up to antisemitism will not look heroic. It will look like that. In 1958, Atlanta woke up to the shattered entrance of a synagogue.

The Temple was rebuilt. It still stands on Peachtree Street. Today, the question facing Atlanta is quieter. It is being asked in bedrooms across this city as Jewish teenagers get dressed for school. A student stands in front of a mirror, holds a Star of David in her hand and makes a decision. Do I put it on? Ralph McGill, shown here in his newspaper office in the early 1960s, was the Atlanta Constitution publisher who won the Pulitzer Prize for his anti-segregation editorials in 1959. Street named for him: Ralph McGill Boulevard (formerly called Forrest Avenue, for Civil War lieutenant general and first Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan Nathan Bedford Forrest, and Fortune Street). (AJC file photo) Nearly 70 years ago, Ralph McGill wrote about a church and a school. I spend my days in the schools. After three decades of doing this work, I have never been more concerned about what our teenagers are hearing. But I have also never been more inspired by what they are choosing.