American sailors on USS Abraham Lincoln deserve leadership, not neglect

Sailors and Marines line the deck of aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) as it deploys from San Diego, Jan. 3, 2021. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, File)

The aircraft carrier has spent a record number of uninterrupted days deployed to the Middle East. Staff morale has become a crisis.

The aircraft carrier has spent a record number of uninterrupted days deployed to the Middle East. Staff morale has become a crisis.

For 22 years, I had the distinct honor of wearing the uniform of the United States Navy.

I walked into the fleet as an 18-year-old enlisted recruit, earned my anchors as a chief petty officer (E-7) after eight years, received my officer commission as an ensign in my ninth year, and retired after 22 years of honorable service and seven overseas deployments as a lieutenant commander.

I have walked in the steel-toe boots of the young sailor working 12-hour shifts on steel decks, and I have stood four-hour watch as an officer making operational calls in high-stress, hostile waters.

I know what it takes to maintain readiness under pressure. More importantly, I know that chief petty officers and other deckplate leaders are the true backbone of our fleet — and when deckplate conditions deteriorate, our national security crumbles with them.