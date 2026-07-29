AJC readers write about politics in a school and a restaurant, a ‘swamp’ of a different sort, and lunchtime health for students.
AJC readers write. (Phil Skinner/AJC)
1 hour ago
Cobb board should repudiate Trump’s speech
Cobb County Schools approved of President Donald Trump’s use of Wheeler High School. Trump’s appearance there was as much a partisan campaign rally as it was a Trump promotion of new children’s investment accounts. Republican members of Cobb’s school board should publicly admit that they were misled by the Trump administration.
Republicans and Republican board members who don’t repudiate Trump’s campaigning at Cobb schools are implicitly authorizing Democratic campaign rallies when tables turn, as they inevitably do, and the school board is no longer majority Republican.
DAVE BEARSE, ATLANTA
Can’t we disagree politically but still get along?
I’ve seen it all now. People want to boycott a restaurant because a Republican candidate took a photo with the owners and praised their success. He wasn’t Black or a Democrat, so the owners are vilified. That is crazy.
Braves officials decided to attend an event at a high school in the same county as the Braves stadium, and people are up in arms and want them to attend a rally for Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff. That is crazy.
Too many people in today’s society want to blame others for their woes and struggles and complain. We need politicians willing to stand up to advisers who push a strategy to divide people rather than unite us along party lines.
Folks can have differing political views and still get along in society. We need leaders in Georgia and in Washington, D.C., willing to foment and grow that message.
The former is about a swamp becoming a World Heritage Site and gaining protective status. The latter is about a protected status quo, a horrifying ATL swamp in need of reform. Good reporting. Keep up the good work.
GARY MARGOL, MARIETTA
School nutrition should reflect today’s students
The recent decision to bring whole and 2% milk back to school lunches is a step backward for school nutrition.
Many children are lactose intolerant, while others simply don’t need dairy to maintain a healthy diet. At a time when nutritious plant-based milks are widely available, expanding dairy options instead of embracing more inclusive choices makes little sense.
School nutrition programs should reflect today’s students, not yesterday’s assumptions. Plant-based options better serve diverse dietary needs while also addressing the ethical concerns associated with modern dairy production. If we’re serious about creating school meals that promote health, inclusion, and compassion, it’s time to stop treating plant-based options as an afterthought.