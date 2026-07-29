Opinion Readers write AJC readers write about politics in a school and a restaurant, a ‘swamp’ of a different sort, and lunchtime health for students. AJC readers write. (Phil Skinner/AJC)

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Cobb board should repudiate Trump’s speech Cobb County Schools approved of President Donald Trump’s use of Wheeler High School. Trump’s appearance there was as much a partisan campaign rally as it was a Trump promotion of new children’s investment accounts. Republican members of Cobb’s school board should publicly admit that they were misled by the Trump administration. Republicans and Republican board members who don’t repudiate Trump’s campaigning at Cobb schools are implicitly authorizing Democratic campaign rallies when tables turn, as they inevitably do, and the school board is no longer majority Republican. DAVE BEARSE, ATLANTA Can’t we disagree politically but still get along?

Re: Republican gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson’s visit to Toast on Lenox I’ve seen it all now. People want to boycott a restaurant because a Republican candidate took a photo with the owners and praised their success. He wasn’t Black or a Democrat, so the owners are vilified. That is crazy. Braves officials decided to attend an event at a high school in the same county as the Braves stadium, and people are up in arms and want them to attend a rally for Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff. That is crazy. Too many people in today’s society want to blame others for their woes and struggles and complain. We need politicians willing to stand up to advisers who push a strategy to divide people rather than unite us along party lines.

Folks can have differing political views and still get along in society. We need leaders in Georgia and in Washington, D.C., willing to foment and grow that message.

MARSHALL HUNTER, ATLANTA State’s other ‘swamp’ needs reform The similarities between the two Sunday front-page news stories, “Okefenokee Swamp now is a UNESCO World Heritage Site” and “He earned more than mayor for unseen work,” should appall everyone. The former is about a swamp becoming a World Heritage Site and gaining protective status. The latter is about a protected status quo, a horrifying ATL swamp in need of reform. Good reporting. Keep up the good work. GARY MARGOL, MARIETTA School nutrition should reflect today’s students The recent decision to bring whole and 2% milk back to school lunches is a step backward for school nutrition.