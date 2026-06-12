Where’s the diversity in Ga.’s transit authority? A seat at the table matters.

In 2026, new legislation rolled the Atlanta-region Transit Link Authority (ATL) into the new Georgia Transportation Efficiency Authority. (AJC FILE)

State leaders must seize the opportunity to ensure this new authority is more representative of the people whose future it will help shape.

State leaders must seize the opportunity to ensure this new authority is more representative of the people whose future it will help shape.

No Black men? No Black women? No representation from the south side of metro Atlanta?

The initial appointments to the newly created Georgia Transportation Efficiency Authority do not reflect the communities they will serve. Let me be clear: I have great respect for the individuals selected, as many have distinguished records of public service and professional achievement.

My concern is not about qualifications. It is about representation.

Metro Atlanta is one of the most diverse regions in America. More than 60% of residents in the 13-county region are minorities, and much of the area’s future growth is expected to occur in communities south of Atlanta. The decisions made by this authority will affect millions of residents, businesses and commuters for decades.

That is why it is important that board members understand and represent the communities they serve.