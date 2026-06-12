Where’s the diversity in Ga.’s transit authority? A seat at the table matters.

Re: “Robb Pitts calls out Brian Kemp for his transportation appointments,” AJC.
No Black men? No Black women? No representation from the south side of metro Atlanta?
Re: “Robb Pitts calls out Brian Kemp for his transportation appointments,” AJC.
No Black men? No Black women? No representation from the south side of metro Atlanta?
The initial appointments to the newly created Georgia Transportation Efficiency Authority do not reflect the communities they will serve. Let me be clear: I have great respect for the individuals selected, as many have distinguished records of public service and professional achievement.
My concern is not about qualifications. It is about representation.
Metro Atlanta is one of the most diverse regions in America. More than 60% of residents in the 13-county region are minorities, and much of the area’s future growth is expected to occur in communities south of Atlanta. The decisions made by this authority will affect millions of residents, businesses and commuters for decades.
That is why it is important that board members understand and represent the communities they serve.
Transportation planning works best when the people around the table bring perspectives that mirror the residents who rely on these systems every day.
Diverse viewpoints lead to better decisions, stronger public confidence and outcomes that serve the entire region.
The former Atlanta-region Transit Link Authority (ATL) brought together leaders from every corner of the region and embraced the diversity that makes metro Atlanta strong.
Black, white, men, women, young, old, straight, gay – the board looked like the people it served.
That diversity strengthened the decision-making process and helped ensure the needs of the entire region were considered.
I raise this concern now because additional appointments by the lieutenant governor and Speaker of the House are still forthcoming. State leaders must seize the opportunity to ensure this new authority is more representative of the people whose future it will help shape.
Regional transportation requires regional representation. The people of metro Atlanta deserve nothing less.
Robb Pitts is chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners.
He is running for re-election against former Commissioner Mo Ivory in the June 16 primary runoff. Learn more about the runoff election candidates in the AJC’s Voter Guide.
Send letters to the editor of 250 words or fewer with your name, city or town and contact information to letters@ajc.com.