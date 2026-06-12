Opinion Readers write AJC readers write about the quality of candidates and ‘colorblind’ court rulings. (Phil Skinner/AJC)

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Slate of candidates not up to Georgia standards Because I will be away for the June 16 run-off, I voted in person early. For days leading to my planned drive to the polls, I considered the quality of the proffered candidates. A field of less desirable and/or less qualified potential public servants has not been fielded in my memory.

I am saddened that, in each race at nearly every level, I must settle for the lesser of two troubled, flawed, power-driven persons. My prayer is this: The office will, as the old saying goes, “make the man.” I love this state and its heritage. It certainly could offer better options for its public servants. ELAINE KROMHOUT, UNION COUNTY Supreme Court is eroding public trust

James White III’s recent article (“‘Colorblind’ rulings cement inequality,” June 9) accurately highlights the troubling direction of the Supreme Court. The Court’s adherence to narrow legalism and the “colorblindness” fiction facilitates racial gerrymandering, directly undermining the Civil Rights Act.

Similarly, its “money is speech” doctrine distorts campaign finance, enabling unchecked anonymous political influence. Furthermore, the Court increasingly disregards the constitutional separation of church and state, exemplified by its approval of public funds for religious schools. Such decisions, which often ignore both the letter and intent of our Constitution, significantly erode public trust in the judiciary. JERRY M. LITTLEFIELD, ROME Efforts to fix the past keep cycle of harm going James White III (“‘Colorblind’ rulings cement inequality,” June 9) argues that we cannot adopt colorblind policies today, stating, “ … removing race from the conversation does not remove its consequences … it requires a willingness to use policy not just to avoid harm going forward but to address harm that already has shaped the ground beneath us.”