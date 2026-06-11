Transit on the Beltline would operate in the dedicated right-of-way that already exists alongside the paved trail. This was originally envisioned and engineered for light rail with a grass bed. The ATL Spoke (Beep) shuttle buses, while certainly helpful, are not Beltline transit — they are just a different flavor of MARTA buses operating on city streets. They do move people to and from the Beltline, but not on the Beltline.

Whether buses have drivers or not, they still must navigate the same Atlanta traffic, just like Waymo cars are doing currently. Leveraging the dedicated corridor that’s out of traffic for high-capacity, accessible public transit connecting intown neighborhoods is the key to making the Beltline (and the city) work effectively for the masses.

The only way for autonomous shuttles to truly qualify as Beltline transit is for a two-lane dedicated road to be paved in the existing right-of-way next to the trail, with all the concrete that comes with it. Is that what most Atlantans really want? I suspect not.

It’s time to deliver promised transit on the Beltline.