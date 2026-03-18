Opinion Readers write AJC readers write about student protests and housing supply. (Phil Skinner/AJC)

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Don’t miss the point of student walkouts Erika Sanzi’s column, “Atlanta-area schools should not treat student protests as a pass to skip class,” (AJC, March 9), relies on a familiar trick: trivialize student protest and flatten students’ motives in the name of seriousness.

Her claim that these walkouts were mostly about “escaping class and shouting slogans” is not analysis. It is contempt dressed up as common sense. Students protesting immigration crackdowns do not need adults to manufacture fear for them. Many live with the consequences of these policies in their homes, schools and communities. To dismiss them as props for outside groups strips them of agency while letting adults off the hook for addressing the substance of what they are saying. Schools should take safety, instruction and supervision seriously. But teaching young people that civic participation is legitimate only when it is quiet, convenient and easy to ignore is its own kind of failure.

A student walkout is inconvenient by design. Treating their civil disobedience as a greater offense than the policies students are protesting misses their point entirely.

This is the same tired mix of faux outrage and generational condescension used to dismiss young people whenever they speak with moral clarity. ISABEL OTERO, AUBURN New housing cannot keep pace with region’s growth A recent Atlanta Journal-Constitution article (“Warnock, Ossoff back housing bill to limit investor-owned houses,” AJC, March 9) on U.S. Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff backing federal legislation to limit investor-owned homes highlights how seriously policymakers are grappling with housing affordability. While the story focuses on federal action, it also notes that similar proposals are being considered in Georgia’s Legislature to cap how many homes companies can own. As the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association sees it, Atlanta’s housing challenge is fundamentally a supply challenge. Our region continues to attract jobs, families and investment, but housing construction has struggled to keep pace with that growth.