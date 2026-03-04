John Eaves Before Obama, Jesse Jackson shaped Black America’s political imagination In the 1980s, this modern-day prophet’s presidential campaigns were unthinkable, but he paved the way for the 44th president. President Barack Obama talks with Rev. Jesse Jackson following his farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago, Jan. 10, 2017. On the left is Jackson's son Jonathan Jackson. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Before the ascent of Barack Obama to the presidency, there stood another towering figure who shaped the political imagination of Black America for four decades: Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. From the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. in Memphis in 1968 until Obama’s election in 2008, Jackson was arguably the most prominent Black public figure in the United States.

Before the ascent of Barack Obama to the presidency, there stood another towering figure who shaped the political imagination of Black America for four decades: Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. From the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. in Memphis in 1968 until Obama's election in 2008, Jackson was arguably the most prominent Black public figure in the United States.

Rev. Jackson fit the mold of the ancient biblical prophetic tradition. He was an unapologetically strong and proud man who spoke with moral clarity against the injustices of his time and ours. I am the product of the American South, who was born in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1961. For many Black young men and women who came of age in the waning years of the South's slow dismantling of segregation, Jackson was not merely a public figure but a voice that instilled pride. As a young teenager, I watched from afar as he electrified crowds with rhythmic chants that echoed through churches, community rallies, college campuses and living rooms alike: "I am somebody" and "Up with hope and down with dope."

These were not empty slogans; they were affirmations for Black young men and women, who were frequently bombarded with negative stereotypes on television and within popular culture. In communities still wrestling with the residue of Jim Crow, Jackson's cadence offered both spiritual uplift and political urgency. He helped a generation of young Black Americans see themselves not as victims of history but as agents of change within it.

Jackson's abilities were unmatched by his rivals John H. Eaves is a contributor to the AJC. He is the former Fulton County Commission chair. (Courtesy of Rebecca Breyer) My connection to Jackson, however, was not limited to television screens and newspaper headlines. It became personal during my years at Morehouse College in the 1980s. Jackson frequently served as a keynote speaker during chapel services, where his presence commanded attention and stirred conviction. He was also the commencement speaker at my graduation in May 1984, a moment that underscored the deep ties between Jackson and the institution that has produced generations of Black leaders. In those formative years, he did not merely speak to us; he was like a big brother, who challenged us — to organize, to vote, to build coalitions and to imagine political possibilities beyond the constraints we had inherited.

Jackson's charisma, confidence and audacity were unmatched by his rivals. These qualities were on full display when he ran for president in 1984 and again in 1988. At the time, his candidacies for president were viewed by many in America as unthinkable. Yet they were also transformative. While he did not secure the Democratic nomination, he fundamentally altered the political calculus within the party. Jackson became a force in the rooms where decisions were made about the Democratic platform, pushing for policies that addressed poverty, voting rights and economic justice. More importantly, he broke down the veil of doubt that had long obscured the possibility of a Black president. For me, as a Black man, I believe his campaigns helped normalize the idea that the highest office in the land could one day be occupied by someone who looked like me and others of my generation. When Obama ultimately ran and won, he did so on a path Jackson had helped clear.

Jackson was also a successful, unofficial diplomat Jesse Jackson, with his wife, Jacqueline, concedes defeat in the Illinois Democratic primary on March 16, 1988, in Chicago. (Lisa Genesen/AP) One area in which Jackson does not receive sufficient credit is his advocacy for making Dr. King's birthday a national holiday. As a student at Morehouse, I stood among my peers chanting in unison with him: "We want a national holiday." Those chants were not symbolic gestures; they were part of a sustained national movement that ultimately succeeded. The establishment of the King holiday stands as a testament to Jackson's ability to merge moral vision with political action. Years later, I had the opportunity to work directly with Rev. Jackson while serving as chairman of Fulton County. In 2016, we joined forces to host a get-out-the-vote rally at the Darnell Senior Center in Atlanta. Even in his later years, Jackson remained committed to the fundamental work of democracy: mobilizing voters, particularly those whose voices had too often been marginalized. He brought the same energy to that rally that he had brought to marches and campaigns decades earlier. Jackson's influence extended beyond domestic politics. Being magnanimous and magnificent as well as daring and dynamic, Rev. Jackson did not fit neatly into the mold of a traditional civil rights leader. His reach was international.

In January 1984, he helped negotiate the release of a captured Black U.S. Naval Pilot, Robert Goodman, who was held in Syria for 30 days after he was shot down over Lebanon. Jackson's efforts won the accolades of President Ronald Reagan, who, referring to Jackson in a White House Rose Garden ceremony, said "he has earned our gratitude and admiration."