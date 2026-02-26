Oak Grove Elementary School is where the magic happens. Thanks to my incredible teachers, including Ms. Kennedy and Ms. DeLange, who still work at Oak Grove, this special school is where I first dreamed of being an astronaut 20 years ago.

Three graduate degrees in STEM later, I am still pursuing that dream. When I earned my Ph.D. in astronomy in 2024, Ms. Kennedy and Ms. DeLange sent me congratulatory videos. That’s the kind of educators Oak Grove fosters — people who still show up for a student from the Class of 2006.

It came as no surprise to learn that Ms. Kennedy was promoted to principal a few years ago. Out of all the teachers I’ve ever had, she was the most influential. In fifth grade, when girls’ confidence in math can start to weaken due to societal messaging, Ms. Kennedy taught math in a fun and engaging way and reinforced the message that “Yes, girls belong in math too.”

If I ever fly to space, it will largely be due to Oak Grove first teaching me that we soar higher together.

KATE NAPIER, DENVER,