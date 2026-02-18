Opinion Readers write FEBRUARY 28, 2013-ATLANTA: Public art Provocateur, Randy Osborne works on his "Letter A Day" project in his Inman Park apartment on Thurs. 28th, 2013. (Phil Skinner/AJC)

56 minutes ago link copied

Extended-stay evictions would harm children If the citizens of Georgia care about educating every child, we should be concerned about a bill making its way through our legislature. House Bill 61 allows summary eviction from an extended-stay hotel without notice or due process.

A recent Georgia State University Health and Homelessness study found 4,664 people living in extended-stay hotels in DeKalb County alone, including 1,635 children. A separate Gwinnett County study found that more than 100 school buses stop at extended-stay hotels every day to pick up children for school. The trauma that students experience living with the stress of possible eviction and homelessness greatly affects their schooling. Georgia leaders are working on affordable housing, but until more progress is made, our legislature needs to have consideration and compassion for the effects of HB 61 upon families living in extended-stay hotels. MARY SCOTT GOULD, DECATUR

Trump’s ‘successes’ are not all rosy

AJC contributor Ben Burnett’s column regarding the president’s many successes being overshadowed by ICE in Minneapolis by the “mainstream media” seems a little too rosy. (“Trump’s economy is hopping, but messy ICE operations could tank his success,” AJC. Make no mistake, the tariffs are taking their toll on most of us. I would agree that the U.S. border is safer but look at the cost. Most of us would be fine with deporting the bad apples, but Immigration and Customs Enforcement has a very wide net. Venezuela is not going to be the bonanza the president thinks it is, and our standing among our closest allies is getting lower every day. It appears that the Obama administration overly estimated the gravity of greenhouse gases on the environment, but to completely shred climate science will have consequences. JIM CONNER, CUMMING