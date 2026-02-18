FEBRUARY 28, 2013-ATLANTA: Public art Provocateur, Randy Osborne works on his "Letter A Day" project in his Inman Park apartment on Thurs. 28th, 2013. (Phil Skinner/AJC)
Extended-stay evictions would harm children
If the citizens of Georgia care about educating every child, we should be concerned about a bill making its way through our legislature. House Bill 61 allows summary eviction from an extended-stay hotel without notice or due process.
A recent Georgia State University Health and Homelessness study found 4,664 people living in extended-stay hotels in DeKalb County alone, including 1,635 children. A separate Gwinnett County study found that more than 100 school buses stop at extended-stay hotels every day to pick up children for school.
The trauma that students experience living with the stress of possible eviction and homelessness greatly affects their schooling.
Georgia leaders are working on affordable housing, but until more progress is made, our legislature needs to have consideration and compassion for the effects of HB 61 upon families living in extended-stay hotels.
Make no mistake, the tariffs are taking their toll on most of us. I would agree that the U.S. border is safer but look at the cost. Most of us would be fine with deporting the bad apples, but Immigration and Customs Enforcement has a very wide net.
Venezuela is not going to be the bonanza the president thinks it is, and our standing among our closest allies is getting lower every day.
It appears that the Obama administration overly estimated the gravity of greenhouse gases on the environment, but to completely shred climate science will have consequences.
JIM CONNER, CUMMING
Ignoring climate science is ‘last straw’
The insanity of President Donald Trump must now be apparent to even his most ardent supporters with his ignoring the science of what pollution does to the environment and our health.
The rollback of the environmental regulations is the “straw that breaks the camel’s back,” along with the idiocy of the tariffs (which Americans pay for, not foreign governments and alienates us from the rest of the world), ignoring our Constitution (its values, rights and responsibilities, which he swore to uphold and protect), taking over another country (stealing its products and killing its citizens), ignoring due process of law, ignoring human rights, and the list goes on.
The 25th Amendment was created to handle the situation that we have now, and it’s time to invoke it to remove Trump.