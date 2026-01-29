Opinion Readers write AJC readers write about state income tax, and the United States on the world stage. (Phil Skinner/AJC)

Progressive tax would help working class In his recent AJC guest opinion column (“Georgia income tax will be eliminated. It’s not a question of if, but when,”), state Sen. Blake Tillery made the preposterous claim that abolishing the Georgia income tax would mean a 5% raise for Georgia families. “No sales tax hike. No property tax increase. No higher gas tax. No gas on groceries,” he promised. Nonsense. Government must be paid for, one way or another.

Instead of eliminating the state income tax, the Legislature should instead make it progressive again. Republican politicians know that blue-collar, working-class citizens tend to be low-income voters who think they’ll pay less in taxes if there’s no income tax. But the opposite is true. Virtually all state taxes except graduated income tax are regressive, meaning lower-income people pay more and higher-income people pay less. Currently, we have a flat income tax of 5.19%. Most working families should be paying lower rates, and more affluent taxpayers higher rates. We need to fix the state income tax, not abolish it. CHRIS MOSER, STONECREST Trump accomplished nothing at Davos

Despite the victory lap President Donald Trump took after his trip to Davos, Switzerland, he actually accomplished nothing.

Not reported on regime TV (Fox News), the United States signed a treaty in 1951 that gave our country the right to establish as many military bases on Greenland as we needed (with Danish approval). The president said we now have a framework for Arctic security; however, there is nothing in writing. At the end of the day, we don’t own Greenland and never will. I have tremendous respect for the European leaders who stood up to the bully Trump. RAY ZAVACKI, DECATUR We’ve become laughing stock of the world Your coverage of Davos is commendable, focusing on the facts and quotes rather than the appalling lack of knowledge and lack of diplomacy of the U.S. speaker.