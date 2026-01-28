Opinion Readers write (Phil Skinner/AJC)

When will GOP lawmakers stand up to Trump? I am a middle-class citizen, a wife, a mother, a substitute teacher and a moderate Independent, wondering how the Republican legislatures are allowing the executive branch to be so unchecked.

Where are the Republicans? Where are their voices? Do they not see how our democracy is eroding, how our allies are pulling away from us, that federal law enforcement is policing our own people, and the dollar is becoming weaker? A few of these GOP members may believe in all that Trump is doing, but I can’t believe that 218 representatives and 53 senators all feel that what is happening is the best for this country. Are they so worried about their congressional seats that they will compromise their beliefs and morals? Are they not also citizens of this country? Are they not concerned for their investments, their children living in a broken democracy, and to see other world countries breaking ties with America?

Where are they? Why don’t they speak against what is wrong?

I ask them: Please speak up if not for me, but for yourself, your friends, your family, and your country. TAMMY DUDASH, LAWRENCEVILLE Unethical actions, disinformation are eerily familiar Every day, we read in the AJC about actions by the administration that are illegal, unconstitutional, unethical and, at times, cruel. In the 1960s, we lived in Germany, slightly more than 20 years after World War II. My husband was with NATO forces, and I worked for the Department of Defense in education programs for soldiers and military dependents.