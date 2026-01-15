Opinion Readers write AJC readers weigh in on Fulton DA Fani Willis, ICE and DACA. (Phil Skinner/AJC)

Fulton taxpayers on the hook for dismissed Trump case How is it that Fulton County DA Fani Willis still has a job?

President Donald Trump is requesting reimbursement for his legal fees defending himself against the now-dismissed case of election interference. Georgia law gives Trump the right to request over $6 million in legal fees. Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts estimates it will be north of $15 million, which will have to come out of the general fund. Read that as “taxpayers’ pockets.” This figure does not include the amount of money Willis spent pursuing Trump. Willis has left Fulton County taxpayers on the hook for political lawfare against Trump. She needs to resign or be removed from office and disbarred. DEAN HEINZ, JOHNS CREEK

No reason for ICE to be armed and masked

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., reminds us that the American armed forces are under no obligation to obey unlawful orders. Lured by waived requirements for character and experience, and by hefty sign-up payments, some armed and masked members of the paramilitary enforcers of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement apparently feel no such constraints. If only the rest would begin to feel the guilt of inflicting the pain and disorder of the armed occupancy of our cities, they would certainly walk away from their most dishonorable jobs. In turn, the criminal administrators would have to face a dearth of willing actors. There is no reason that ICE personnel should not be uniformed similarly to forest rangers or customs agents, or to carry more than minimal sidearms. STUART SILVERMAN, ATLANTA