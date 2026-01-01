Georgia’s faith and future depend on standing with ‘Dreamers’ and their families

“I was a stranger and you welcomed me” (Matthew 25:35).
“I was a stranger and you welcomed me” (Matthew 25:35).
As Christians, we are taught not only to love our neighbors but also to love strangers, according to Matthew.
As the pastor of Columbia Presbyterian Church, I urge my fellow Georgians to stand up for policies that protect and strengthen our immigrant communities, rather than tearing them apart.
This includes protecting current programs under threat, such as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which gives hundreds of thousands of immigrants who came to the U.S. as children the ability to legally live, work and contribute to our community.
There are about 18,000 DACA recipients here in Georgia. These individuals have lived in the U.S. for an average of 26 years and are deeply woven into our state’s fabric — serving as nurses in our hospitals, teachers in our schools, business owners on our main streets and leaders in our churches. As of 2025, 98% of Georgia’s DACA recipients have graduated from high school, and 29% are raising children.
Our state’s economy and moral fabric depend on these young immigrants. They embody the very best of our country’s values: compassion, hospitality and the opportunity for a better life.
Yet, DACA recipients are once again facing an uncertain future. After years of political gridlock and court battles, DACA’s future now hangs in the balance — leaving thousands of Georgians unsure whether they’ll be able to renew their DACA status and stay in the only home they’ve ever known.
If renewals were to stop, an estimated 1,000 U.S. citizens with DACA family members could face family separation every single day for two years. Recent signals from the administration have only deepened this uncertainty, suggesting DACA renewals could end even before Congress acts.
That would be a devastating mistake. The administration must keep DACA in place and continue renewals until Congress delivers a permanent legislative solution. Ending the program would upend Georgia families, disrupt local economies and betray the values we claim to hold dear.
In addition, up to half a million people newly eligible for DACA remain unable to work because their applications are frozen amid ongoing court challenges in Texas. These court challenges have been unfolding for the past four years, leaving new DACA applicants who should be granted access to the program in limbo as they await the court’s decision. These individuals should not have to put their lives on hold any longer.
Congress has the power to fix this — and our Georgia delegation must lead. Lawmakers must act now to provide DACA recipients and “Dreamers” with the permanent protections they deserve.
Scripture reminds us that how we treat the most vulnerable defines who we are. “When a foreigner resides among you in your land, do not mistreat them. The foreigner residing among you must be treated as your native-born. Love them as yourself, for you were foreigners in Egypt” (Leviticus 19:33–34).
As a person of faith, I believe our response to this moment is a test of both our morality and our leadership. DACA recipients and “Dreamers” deserve safety, stability and the chance to keep building the lives they’ve worked so hard for.
Georgia has long been a place where faith and community run deep, and it’s time we lived up to those values by standing with DACA recipients, not turning them away.
Rev. Tom Hagood is pastor of Columbia Presbyterian Church in Decatur, Georgia.