Georgia’s faith and future depend on standing with ‘Dreamers’ and their families

In this Nov. 12, 2019, file photo, people rally outside the Supreme Court as oral arguments are heard in the case of President Trump's decision to end the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, at the Supreme Court in Washington. DACA recipients are assuming a prominent role in the presidential campaign, working to get others to vote, even though they cannot cast ballots themselves, and becoming leaders in the Democratic campaigns of Bernie Sanders and Tom Steyer, as well as get-out-the-vote organizations. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Lawmakers must act now to provide DACA recipients and ‘Dreamers’ with the permanent protections they deserve.

As Christians, we are taught not only to love our neighbors but also to love strangers, according to Matthew.

As the pastor of Columbia Presbyterian Church, I urge my fellow Georgians to stand up for policies that protect and strengthen our immigrant communities, rather than tearing them apart.

This includes protecting current programs under threat, such as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which gives hundreds of thousands of immigrants who came to the U.S. as children the ability to legally live, work and contribute to our community.

There are about 18,000 DACA recipients here in Georgia. These individuals have lived in the U.S. for an average of 26 years and are deeply woven into our state’s fabric — serving as nurses in our hospitals, teachers in our schools, business owners on our main streets and leaders in our churches. As of 2025, 98% of Georgia’s DACA recipients have graduated from high school, and 29% are raising children.

Congress should act on a permanent immigration solution