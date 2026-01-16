Opinion MLK was exceptional for many reasons. Here are five notable facts about him. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was a multifaceted person with many talents and achievements, from celebrated writer to Nobel Prize winner. In 1964, King received the Nobel Peace Prize from the hands of Gunnar Jahn, Chairman of the Nobel Committee, in Oslo, Norway. At the time, he was the youngest man ever to receive the prize. (AP file photo)

By Vicki Crawford – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago link copied

Editor’s note: Morehouse Africana Studies Professor Vicki Crawford, who directs the institution’s Martin Luther King Jr. Collection, enjoys introducing younger generations to King and helping them understand the powerful lessons of the struggle for social justice, particularly how everyday people organized and worked for social change. Of the countless things she has seen, read and learned about King’s theology and civil rights activism, Crawford details five of the countless aspects of his life that stand out. An avid reader The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. read voraciously across a wide range of topics, everything from the “The Diary of Anne Frank” to “Candide.” Of course, he also read about theology and religion and philosophy and politics. But he especially enjoyed literature and the works of Leo Tolstoy.

A follower of Gandhi In 1959, King and his wife visited India, where King’s commitment to the nonviolent teachings of Gandhi expanded and deepened. King always carried a note with him on a scrap of paper that read “Gandhi Speaks for Us. …” RELATED Opinion: Faith, freedom, rule of law all matter after fatal ICE shooting in Minnesota A lover of music Music formed an important part of King’s life, beginning with his childhood experiences in Ebenezer Baptist Church, where his mother, Alberta Williams King, was the church organist. Alberta King introduced young M.L., as he was called, to music as a child. He later sang solos and sang with the church choir. While a student at Morehouse College from 1944 to 1948, King. sang in the renowned Morehouse College Glee Club as well as the Atlanta University-Morehouse-Spelman Chorus. Following his marriage to Coretta Scott in 1953, King expanded his world of music even more. He met Coretta in Boston, where she was studying to become a concert soprano at the New England Conservatory of Music. Coretta introduced King to classical music. He came to appreciate both sacred and secular music and enjoyed jazz and blues as well. Some of King’s favorite hymns and gospel songs included “Take My Hand, Precious Lord,” “How I Got Over,” “Thank You, Lord” and “Never Grow Old.”