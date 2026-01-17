opinion Martin Luther King Jr. left young people a blueprint for civil rights progress King’s timely words belong not only in textbooks, but also in Sunday sermons, family conversations and daily practice. A statue of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. looks out over the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Born in Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn community, King emerged in 1955 as a drum major for democracy. (Oliver Contreras for The New York Times 2022)

Say his name and people recall the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. marching in the streets, going to jail or preaching liberation from church pulpits. Born in Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn community on Jan. 15, 1929, King emerged in 1955 as a drum major for democracy.

He led nonviolent campaigns against racial injustice until his assassination in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 4, 1968. While school textbooks highlight his demonstrations, few explore King the activist, who spoke with children not to protest, but prepare them for the challenges in this broken world. RELATED Andrew Young and Matthew Daniels: We must share MLK’s dream with a new generation As a national board certified teacher, who writes about King for young learners, I believe this moment calls for schools, churches and homes to recover and amplify his less celebrated legacy. He left young people a blueprint for progress, in a nation still grappling with racism, poverty and violence. King delivered his blueprint message in 1967, during a grim season of despair. Young men were dying in the Vietnam War and unemployment in urban cities reached 7% for Black workers, compared to 3% for white workers.

Limited opportunities fueled frustrations among Black teenagers, sparking riots. Against this backdrop, King visited Philadelphia on Oct. 26, 1967, for a civil rights freedom concert at the new Spectrum auditorium. King’s itinerary was booked with a college lecture, donor meetings and concert briefings. However, when asked to speak with young people, he paused his schedule to visit the students at Barratt Junior High in South Philadelphia.

RELATED Jamal Bryant: On the King holiday, a reminder that accountability is not opposition King said a life with meaning requires a plan King understood that young people at that hour needed encouragement, guidance and examples of poise. So, his interrupted plans were not a sacrifice. Alice Faye Duncan is the author of "The Dream Builder's Blueprint: Dr. King's Message to Young People," "Memphis, Martin, and the Mountaintop" and "Coretta's Journey." Inside Barratt's packed auditorium, where students wore their Sunday best to meet the Nobel Peace Prize winner, King seized the moment to serve optimism and a plan to help them conquer the hurdles of despair. He opened his speech with the question, "What is in your life's blueprint?" Speaking in thunderous rhythms, he shared five habits for advancement in a troubled world. First, he said a life filled with meaning requires a plan. Just as no builder begins construction without a blueprint, no one should attempt to build a life without a vision. King was living evidence. Long before the nation knew his name, he committed himself to learning, earning degrees from Morehouse College, Crozer Theological Seminary and Boston University. He curated an education in service to his vision to become a preacher and theologian. The Rev. Andrew Young (left), a former Atlanta mayor and United Nations ambassador, worked alongside the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. as a strategist during the Civil Rights Movement. King left young people a blueprint for progress, in a nation still grappling with racism, poverty and violence. Second, as many Black Americans in 1967 embraced connections to Africa through art, clothing and natural hairstyles, King urged Barratt students to affirm their ancestry, history and physical beauty. He told them proudly, "You count." Third, he turned from identity to responsibility, urging them to make academic excellence a daily practice and to give their best to every endeavor. Underscoring the urgency for discipline during the turbulent times, King called out barrier-breakers in music, science, government and sports. He recited the names Beethoven, Leontyne Price, George Washington Carver, Ralph Bunche and Muhammad Ali. With the cadence of a chant, King ended his roll call saying, "All of them came to tell us that we can be somebody."