opinion Trump administration's extrajudicial killings show disregard for rule of law U.S. founders knew due process mattered because an accusation does not equal guilt.

By Sydney Strickland and Leigh Ann Webster – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 15 minutes ago link copied

“I think we’re just going to kill people that are bringing drugs into our country. OK? We’re going to kill them, you know, they’re going to be like, dead.” — President Donald Trump. As federal criminal defense attorneys, we have represented numerous people accused of serious drug-trafficking crimes, many from Latin or South America. We have helped them determine whether to plead guilty or exercise their right to a jury trial.

The administration's actions violate at least two foundational principles of this country: Every person is entitled to due process of law, and it is Congress' job — not the president's — to declare war. Due process, of course, is supposed to provide some assurance that people targeted for punishment are who the government says they are and they did what the government says they did. Due process is a foundational principle, because the founders knew an accusation does not equal guilt. The administration's shoot-first, never-ask-questions approach to these "narco-terrorists" demonstrates a dangerous indifference to this basic principle.