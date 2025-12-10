Trump administration’s extrajudicial killings show disregard for rule of law
U.S. founders knew due process mattered because an accusation does not equal guilt.
(Photo Illustration: Philip Robibero / AJC | Source: Getty, Pexels)
By Sydney Strickland and Leigh Ann Webster – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago
“I think we’re just going to kill people that are bringing drugs into our country. OK? We’re going to kill them, you know, they’re going to be like, dead.” — President Donald Trump.
As federal criminal defense attorneys, we have represented numerous people accused of serious drug-trafficking crimes, many from Latin or South America. We have helped them determine whether to plead guilty or exercise their right to a jury trial.
Due process and congressional approval were bypassed
But we are not a nation that allows the executive branch to act as judge, jury and executioner.
Sydney Strickland
But we are not a nation that allows the executive branch to act as judge, jury and executioner.
The administration’s actions violate at least two foundational principles of this country: Every person is entitled to due process of law, and it is Congress’ job — not the president’s — to declare war.
Due process, of course, is supposed to provide some assurance that people targeted for punishment are who the government says they are and they did what the government says they did.
Due process is a foundational principle, because the founders knew an accusation does not equal guilt. The administration’s shoot-first, never-ask-questions approach to these “narco-terrorists” demonstrates a dangerous indifference to this basic principle.
The president has dismissed due process concerns by claiming the country is in an “armed conflict” with drug cartels. But this assertion of wartime powers to kill without due process is also in direct contradiction to our constitutional principles.
It is Congress, not the president, that declares war. Trump has neither obtained nor even sought congressional approval. In bypassing Congress and essentially declaring war on drug cartels, the president has dealt a blow to our system of checks and balances.
Available evidence indicates the attacks have killed innocent civilians. One Colombian man killed by our military was, according to his wife and the president of Colombia, on a fishing trip and had no link to drug trafficking. There are significant doubts as to whether all 11 men killed in the Sept. 2 strike were drug-traffickers.
Notably, there is no record of anyone receiving a death sentence for federal drug-trafficking crimes in the United States. Even former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega and Mexican ex-cartel kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman were tried in U.S. courts, convicted of vast drug trafficking crimes and sentenced to long prison terms, not death.
Individualized consideration of each person convicted of a crime is critical to ensure fair outcomes.
We have seen harrowing and terrifying death threats to our convicted drug clients and their families, often to coerce participation.
The indiscriminate killings from afar of people on boats does not allow for the consideration of how any one individual came to be on the boat — whether voluntarily or coerced, or any of the myriad other factors that help determine an appropriate sentence.
Rather than killing people without due process and without congressional authorization, this administration should bring the suspects here and prove their guilt in a court of law.
These extrajudicial killings show a wanton disregard for the rule of law. And that should alarm us all.