Opinion
AJC readers write about heath care insurance.
ACA subsidies are essential for many Americans
As a resident of Stone Mountain in DeKalb County, I am deeply concerned about the looming health care crisis set to hit Georgia on Jan. 1. The enhanced premium tax credits under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) are set to expire, leaving millions of families facing crushing premium increases or no insurance at all.
For many of us, these subsidies are the only way we can afford essential health coverage. The political gamesmanship surrounding this issue is unacceptable when the health and financial security of our neighbors are at risk.
I urge all of our representatives, regardless of party, from Congressman Hank Johnson and our senators to Republicans like Rep. Buddy Carter and Rep. Rich McCormick, to find common ground immediately. The bipartisan “CommonGround 2025” framework is an opportunity to extend this critical relief.
Our Congressional delegation needs to put people before politics. They must vote “YES” on extending the ACA subsidies before the year ends to prevent a massive spike in health care costs for Georgia families.
TARIN GLENN, STONE MOUNTAIN
Rising medical costs impact everyone
Regarding “Poll: GOP to get more blame if Obamacare subsidies lost” (Dec. 6): Sadly, medical care is not free. Medical personnel, facilities, hospital stays, surgeries, prescription drug research and production, etc., aren’t provided gratis.
But for those who think their health care premiums should be zero, any required payment becomes unacceptable. Yes, most surveyed Obamacare participants would blame President Trump or congressional Republicans if premiums rise. Many know that congressional Democrats passed Obamacare, then legislated enhanced Obamacare subsidies, and later extended those subsidies through 2025. Even if those details escape them, they know many Democrats believe health care is a “right,” to be paid for by the evil “rich.” And that’s a political hurdle Republicans will never — and should never — clear.
Looming increases in Obamacare premiums result largely from expiring increases in COVID-related subsidies, along with increasing medical costs that impact us all. For those who can’t afford $50 in monthly Obamacare premiums or for “the many people (who) will see their annual premiums more than double next year to $1,900 from an average of around $890,” perhaps a dose of what health care coverage actually costs would add some perspective. My wife and I will pay seven times that doubled premium for our retiree medical coverage next year, and that just begins to approach a representative cost.
GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA