Over my lifetime, I’ve always associated Australia with light and new beginnings. They are the first to usher in New Year’s celebrations with fireworks and parties.

Whenever worldwide events occur, they take place there first. Sadly, Sunday was a case of that light being extinguished as cowardly terrorists shot, killed and wounded dozens of innocent people gathered on a beachfront for a Hanukkah celebration.

I can imagine the lure of that occasion. Parents could tell their children that it would be two happy times: the Hanukkah festivities and being at the beach. In a million years, no one would have imagined that the sand of the beach and the waters themselves would turn bloody red.

The hateful people who perpetrated this act represent evil itself, as do those who shoot innocent college students. What has been gained by these acts? This senseless violence will not advance any cause except that of evil. We, who oppose such acts, must take a stand for light. The light of shared connections, shared heritages and shared humanity.

Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanza are all holidays that focus on light. Light represents education, understanding and mutual respect. The heroic Muslim man who battled one of the shooters understood that concept. We all must feel the radiance of the light of mutual respect and dignity. Once that light is extinguished for one group of people, we all end up living in the shadows.