White House autism research approach and Tylenol claim dehumanize Americans
Oversimplifying what causes autism is not helpful. Neither is politicizing science or denying kids their humanity.
By Lisa Lacy – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
It could have been an opportunity to announce support for genuine research, further public education and encourage empathy toward neurodivergent individuals. Instead, it focused on legitimizing anti-vaccine conspiracy theories, telling women to “tough it out” and, of course, stroking Trump’s ego.
While this won’t likely be remembered as the greatest of the Trump administration’s sins, it is certainly further proof of its recklessness.
During the news conference, Trump repeatedly pointed to the increase in autism diagnosis rates as if there’s a great mystery behind it. There is not.
As Christine Ladd-Acosta, vice director of the Wendy Klag Center for Autism and Developmental Disabilities at Johns Hopkins University, put it: “What we are seeing is a gradual rise over the past 20 years due to broadened diagnostic definitions, better screening and increased awareness.”