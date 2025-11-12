Opinion Readers write (Phil Skinner/AJC)

1 hour ago link copied

Voter fatigue over Trump bodes well for Ossoff President Donald Trump is political poison. His chaotic tariff policies are seen as undermining the economy and harming small businesses. The American people do not want the deportation of people, although here illegally, who have lived productive, crime-free lives for multiple years, many with children.

The voters are tired of his pettiness, his domination of the news cycles and his grandiosity. His brilliant foreign policy achievements do not move voters; arguments that the Democrats had control, sometimes total, of the government during 12 of the 16 years prior to Trump’s second term and did nothing about the immigration system and ignited inflation are old news. His public persona is current news. He gifted Georgia two Democratic senators. If he doesn’t address the issues above, he will be the gift that keeps on giving — a reelected Sen. Ossoff. Note, I am a Trump supporter. ROBERT D’AGOSTINO, ATLANTA Speaker Johnson is ineffective, should be recalled

Speaker Mike Johnson started giving away the U.S. House of Representatives’ power of the purse when the president unilaterally stopped USAID funding to developing countries. The speaker did not step up and say that the funds had already been allocated.

Johnson acts as if he doesn’t know that negotiating is the way politics works, and his refusal to do so makes him ineffective. Now he has capitulated to Donald Trump by keeping Congress on recess for seven weeks. Johnson is in dereliction of his duties. He should be immediately recalled, and a new speaker should be elected. LIBBY WARE, ATLANTA Keep foreign assistance as a force for good As a Georgia resident, I believe the United States should continue to invest in the international affairs budget, which strengthens our global partnerships and protects American interests abroad. While foreign assistance represents less than 1% of the federal budget, it has an outsized impact on promoting stability, fighting hunger and preventing conflicts that ultimately affect us here at home.