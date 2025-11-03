Opinion Readers write (Phil Skinner/AJC)

Trump allows for killings on the high seas Nicolas Maduro is ruling Venezuela by brute military force after losing an election. I would support any legal action by the U.S. to bring down his illegitimate regime. But none of that justifies President Donald Trump’s cold-blooded killing of dozens of seafarers in waters off Venezuela’s coast. Trump continues to order the sinking of vessels that may or may not be carrying illegal drugs. (His administration offers no evidence.) Some of the victims may not be drug runners at all. Regardless, the legal procedure would be to stop the vessels for searches and arrests — not just bomb the boats and kill those on board, as Trump brags about doing.

I have asked my senators to demand the names of everyone in the Defense Department chain of command involved in implementing these illegal orders. Since the outrageous immunity ruling by Trump’s stooges on the Supreme Court may forever shield him from accountability, the only way to stop the killings may be for those ordered to carry them out to know they could eventually face prosecution. CHRIS MOSER, STONECREST GOP won’t compromise on budget Republicans wouldn’t compromise. This is something they learned from former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich. They told the Democrats to take it or leave it, accept all the reductions to health care and food stamps or hit the road. And the Democrats hit the road (figuratively speaking, it was actually the Republicans who blew town en masse). Now Republicans are trying to blame the shutdown on Democrats, as if their own intransigent bullying over a horrible budget were not the cause. But beyond that, they could end the shutdown by choosing the nuclear option — getting rid of the 60-vote mandate and passing their budget. Why won’t they?

Good question. It almost seems like they’re enjoying the shutdown.

DEAN POIRIER, LILBURN Founders never envisioned unchecked presidency We’ve entered an era of unprecedented new powers seized by or granted to Trump and future presidents. Presidents and the executive branch are now the judge, jury and executioner of words and behavior, punishing individual critics, freeing allies convicted of crimes and policing speech. Our founders never envisioned a government this powerful, or a presidency this unchecked. Republicans don’t have the strength or desire to correct what they see as harmful to future generations. They wallow in their immediate gain. It will take voters to set our government and presidency back in balance. Every citizen needs to vote according to their conscience.