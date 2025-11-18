Opinion Readers write Trump needs to be real about the economy and Georgia must do better with mental health care. Readers write. (Phil Skinner/AJC 2013)

Voters know the economy is not good The American people are worried about high grocery prices, the possibility of their insurance premiums going up and the threat of AI taking their jobs. It just might be time for President Donald Trump to stop saying “all’s good.”

He and the Republicans should take heed and learn from the mistakes President Joe Biden and the Democrats made, constantly reporting that the economy was good when the American people knew it was not. They were not telling the truth, the American people knew it and it got Trump elected. President Trump has some amazing historic accomplishments: The border is closed, Israeli prisoners are returned, gas prices and some food prices are lower, as is the rise in inflation. However, all is not good, and the American people know it. Most food and grocery prices are still high, and to most Americans, that’s the most important concern. Voters in the midterm elections might forget all Trump has done for our nation and instead vote on what they cannot afford for their own homes. BECKY SMITH, ROSWELL

Mental health care is growing crisis

Access to mental health care in Georgia remains a growing crisis that affects families, schools and workplaces across our state. While we have made strides in raising awareness, too many Georgians still face long wait times, high costs and limited local resources. These barriers often leave individuals struggling in silence until their conditions reach a point of crisis. As a graduate student in social work at the University of Georgia, I see firsthand how the lack of accessible, affordable mental health care impacts communities. Investing in community-based mental health programs, expanding telehealth services and increasing the number of licensed professionals, especially in rural areas, is a critical step forward. Mental health care is not a luxury; it’s a necessity. Georgia must continue to prioritize funding and policy changes that make support available to all residents, regardless of income or ZIP code. ROBIN TUBÈ, ACWORTH No more ink stains or tearing out articles Dear Editor, I am crying every day, figuratively speaking, in my beer! I have gone out to get my newspaper from the driveway, sometimes from the grass, for the last 55 years — in this state as well as my previous state.