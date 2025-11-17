Opinion Readers write AJC readers write about cuts at the CDC and EPA. (Phil Skinner/AJC)

CDC shortages put nation at risk Imagine that foreign agents attack military radar stations and air bases across the northern border with a biological weapon. At least one-third of the U.S. service members are permanently debilitated, no longer able to work. Imagine the ensuing outrage about this sudden blow to America’s early warning systems and the anxiety about our damaged ability to detect and respond to enemy attacks.

The “foreign agents” and this mystery virus are, fortunately, fiction. But the harm to part of our national early warning security is real. And that harm has been inflicted by our own government. The current administration, in just nine months, has thoughtlessly driven out one-third of the workforce at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Not for scientific reasons, but because the agency, in their eyes, was insufficiently loyal to regime ideology. America’s shield against disease has been shredded. We are all much more vulnerable. We are less able to identify threats early, figure out ways to combat them and coordinate a strong response. New disease outbreaks have always been a fact of nature. How we respond to them is up to us. Before the next epidemic strikes, all Americans, regardless of political party, must restore the CDC’s skilled staffing and ensure the government supports public health services that can prevent death and disability from an avoidable calamity. STEVENSON RICHARDSON, ATLANTA

Need EPA to help us avoid climate catastrophes