AJC readers write about cuts at the CDC and EPA.
CDC shortages put nation at risk
Imagine that foreign agents attack military radar stations and air bases across the northern border with a biological weapon. At least one-third of the U.S. service members are permanently debilitated, no longer able to work. Imagine the ensuing outrage about this sudden blow to America’s early warning systems and the anxiety about our damaged ability to detect and respond to enemy attacks.
The “foreign agents” and this mystery virus are, fortunately, fiction. But the harm to part of our national early warning security is real. And that harm has been inflicted by our own government. The current administration, in just nine months, has thoughtlessly driven out one-third of the workforce at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Not for scientific reasons, but because the agency, in their eyes, was insufficiently loyal to regime ideology.
America’s shield against disease has been shredded. We are all much more vulnerable. We are less able to identify threats early, figure out ways to combat them and coordinate a strong response.
New disease outbreaks have always been a fact of nature. How we respond to them is up to us. Before the next epidemic strikes, all Americans, regardless of political party, must restore the CDC’s skilled staffing and ensure the government supports public health services that can prevent death and disability from an avoidable calamity.
STEVENSON RICHARDSON, ATLANTA
Need EPA to help us avoid climate catastrophes
The AJC’s front-page story on Thursday, Oct. 30, detailed the destruction caused by the Category 5 hurricane Melissa in both photographs and words. We will see more of such devastation if we do not heed the words of scientists, such as those employed by the Environmental Protection Agency, as they try to shape effective climate solutions to avoid the escalating climate catastrophes, like Melissa, which harm people, nature, and the economy.
During this critical time when the effects of climate change are all around us, the Trump administration is opening up a Pandora’s box by advocating for massive funding cuts up to 55% from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and laying off scientists, public health experts, and other critical staff.
From an economic point of view, the United Nations has reported that the world’s food supply will be greatly threatened if we do not defend our climate.
As a mother, educator, concerned citizen and person of faith, the protection of our future generation is at stake. The continuation of efforts to reduce air pollution, fight climate change and improve the health of our children and families should be paramount to all Americans, regardless of one’s politics.
BETH W. BROWN, ATLANTA