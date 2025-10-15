Voting Rights Act uses race merely to remedy proven racial discrimination

If discrimination is proven afterward, federal courts usually let states restructure districts as they see fit so long as Black voters have an equal opportunity to elect a candidate of their choice. (This explains the bizarre shape of the proposed Louisiana district, which its legislature refused to make more compact for partisan reasons .)

If discrimination is proven afterward, federal courts usually let states restructure districts as they see fit so long as Black voters have an equal opportunity to elect a candidate of their choice. (This explains the bizarre shape of the proposed Louisiana district, which its legislature refused to make more compact for partisan reasons .)

Often, government officials create one or two majority Black districts among a larger number of majority white districts. But that does not create, as Justice Clarence Thomas has mistakenly charged , a “racial entitlement,” as he wrote in his dissent in the 2023 Allen v. Milligan case on voting rights in Alabama, Instead, it enforces citizens’ entitlement of equal voting rights enforced by the Voting Rights Act and established by the Constitution’s 15th Amendment.

Often, government officials create one or two majority Black districts among a larger number of majority white districts. But that does not create, as Justice Clarence Thomas has mistakenly charged , a “racial entitlement,” as he wrote in his dissent in the 2023 Allen v. Milligan case on voting rights in Alabama, Instead, it enforces citizens’ entitlement of equal voting rights enforced by the Voting Rights Act and established by the Constitution’s 15th Amendment.

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas appears before swearing in Pam Bondi as U.S. Attorney General in the Oval Office at the White House on Feb. 5, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images/TNS)

As a majority of self-described originalists, the justices would do well to remember the words of Justice Hugo Black of Alabama, perhaps the Court’s original, full-fledged originalist.

Concerning the 15th Amendment, Justice Black wrote in South Carolina v. Katzenbach (1966): “In addition to this unequivocal command to the States and the Federal Government that no citizen shall have his right to vote denied or abridged because of race or color, § 2 of the Amendment unmistakably gives Congress specific power to go further and pass appropriate legislation to protect this right to vote against any method of abridgment no matter how subtle.”

These words were written by a white southerner, born in 1886, only sixteen years after the 15th Amendment was ratified and instrumental in moving the Court to outlaw school segregation in 1954 (Brown v. Board of Education) and to apply the Constitution to congressional redistricting. Black’s words are a timeless reminder that the Constitution gives Congress the power to enact and the Supreme Court a constitutional duty to uphold and enforce federal statutes that consider race to remedy racial discrimination in voting.

That is exactly what the Voting Rights Act does — nothing more, nothing less.

Steve Suitts has been involved in voting rights in the South for almost five decades. Today, he is an adjunct professor at Emory University and his most recent book is “A War of Sections: How Deep South Political Suppression Shaped Voting Rights in America.”

As a majority of self-described originalists, the justices would do well to remember the words of Justice Hugo Black of Alabama, perhaps the Court’s original, full-fledged originalist.

Concerning the 15th Amendment, Justice Black wrote in South Carolina v. Katzenbach (1966): “In addition to this unequivocal command to the States and the Federal Government that no citizen shall have his right to vote denied or abridged because of race or color, § 2 of the Amendment unmistakably gives Congress specific power to go further and pass appropriate legislation to protect this right to vote against any method of abridgment no matter how subtle.”

These words were written by a white southerner, born in 1886, only sixteen years after the 15th Amendment was ratified and instrumental in moving the Court to outlaw school segregation in 1954 (Brown v. Board of Education) and to apply the Constitution to congressional redistricting. Black’s words are a timeless reminder that the Constitution gives Congress the power to enact and the Supreme Court a constitutional duty to uphold and enforce federal statutes that consider race to remedy racial discrimination in voting.

That is exactly what the Voting Rights Act does — nothing more, nothing less.