Venezuela’s María Corina Machado an inspired choice for Nobel Peace Prize

Charles Shapiro, a retired career foreign service officer, was the U.S. ambassador to Venezuela from 2002 to 2004. (Courtesy photo)

In 2023, María Corina won the unified opposition primary to be their candidate against current President Nicolás Maduro in the 2024 presidential elections.

In March 2024, Maduro’s obedient electoral authority “disqualified” her as a candidate based on invented technicalities. It was too late to organize another primary.Machado selected Edmundo González, a retired Venezuelan diplomat with an apolitical record and zero charisma, to run in her place.

Although González was the nominal candidate, it was clear Machado would lead the campaign and, if victorious, would govern through González.

Machado campaigned across Venezuela from the back of a pickup truck in public squares.

Equally important was her pivotal contribution to shoring up Venezuela’s fractured democracy. Machado and her team recruited and trained 600,000 volunteers so they would have a poll watcher at every voting machine.

Poll watchers were trained to retrieve the carbon copy of the official voting tally from every polling place in the country. They developed an app to send the data to a central database to be tabulated independently of the electoral commission and accessed by the public.

When the polls closed, the electoral commission began the count. But with Maduro falling behind, the results website stopped refreshing. A couple of hours later the electoral commission issued the “final result” and claimed victory for Maduro, but they never issued the precinct-by-precinct results required by Venezuelan law. They presented a total without showing their work.

