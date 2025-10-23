Trust is listed as a core value in workplaces, but it can often be weaponized

The problem is that a system built primarily on trust ignores how power is typically exercised and hopes that everyone acts in good faith — as if good intentions always triumph over self-interest.

It assumes that those who have made it earned their position through trustworthiness rather than politics, connections or sheer luck. But in my research as a sociologist of work, I frequently observe how trust is not distributed evenly. Because white men are more readily assumed to be good leaders, they are given significant room to maneuver in how they present themselves. Women and people of color, in contrast, often are not given that same implicit trust and have to prove themselves again and again.

