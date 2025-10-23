Opinion

Trust is listed as a core value in workplaces, but it can often be weaponized

As the firing of the former CDC director and indictment of an ex-FBI head show, trust can be used as a lever of inequality and dominance.
Former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Susan Monarez testifies before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing to examine reviewing recent events at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and implications for children's health on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)
Former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Susan Monarez testifies before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing to examine reviewing recent events at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and implications for children's health on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)
By Sarah Mosseri – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Recent headlines sparked by the Trump administration reveal how trust is becoming both a language of power and punishment in today’s workplaces.

Recently, Dr. Susan Monarez, the former head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testified to Congress that she was fired from the job because Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. deemed her “untrustworthy.”

Then, the Justice Department announced the indictment of former FBI Director James Comey, who was famously fired by Trump in 2017, several months after refusing to pledge his “loyalty” to the president.

RELATED
Opinion: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. needs to take responsibility for public health chaos

If this sounds familiar, it should. Most of us have seen trust used as a weapon at work — whether it’s a manager playing favorites, a colleague getting frozen out for asking tough questions, or even junior employees being labeled as “not team players” for pushing back on unrealistic demands.

Trust is a determinant as to whether one’s networks pay off

Interpersonal trust has long been romanticized in the workplace. In the 1920s, the famous Hawthorne experiments clued employers into the motivational benefits of attending to workers’ social and emotional lives.

Sarah Mosseri. (Courtesy of Sara Wooten)
Sarah Mosseri. (Courtesy of Sara Wooten)

Today, you can open any popular business magazine and be greeted by titles like “How Leaders Can Build a Culture of Trust — And Why They Should.”

Big-name companies proudly proclaim trust as a core organizational value, and “Best Companies to Work For” lists are based in large part on the degree of trust reported in a workplace.

To be sure, workplace relationships do matter. Not only do overworked Americans spend significant time with their colleagues, but opportunities flow through social networks. And as other studies have shown (documented in books such as “Hedged Out,”“Lone Pursuit,” and “Ain’t No Trust”), trust is often a critical determinant as to whether one’s networks pay off.

RELATED
Opinion: Civics teachers are self-censoring, but political violence shows we need them

In a labor system stripped of worker protections and strong unions, interpersonal ties at work can literally make or break not only one’s current job but also future jobs (think, for example, about the dreaded fear of “burning bridges”).

Trust must be backed by real protections and accountability

This courtroom sketch depicts former FBI Director James Comey, second from left, and his attorneys Jessica Carmichael, seated left, and Patrick J. Fitzgerald, standing right, during his arraignment at the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tyler Lemons is seated right. (Dana Verkouteren/AP)
This courtroom sketch depicts former FBI Director James Comey, second from left, and his attorneys Jessica Carmichael, seated left, and Patrick J. Fitzgerald, standing right, during his arraignment at the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tyler Lemons is seated right. (Dana Verkouteren/AP)

The problem is that a system built primarily on trust ignores how power is typically exercised and hopes that everyone acts in good faith — as if good intentions always triumph over self-interest.

It assumes that those who have made it earned their position through trustworthiness rather than politics, connections or sheer luck. But in my research as a sociologist of work, I frequently observe how trust is not distributed evenly. Because white men are more readily assumed to be good leaders, they are given significant room to maneuver in how they present themselves. Women and people of color, in contrast, often are not given that same implicit trust and have to prove themselves again and again.

Dr. Monarez’s and Director Comey’s firings may look like political theater, but they echo what countless workers experience on a smaller scale: trust used as a reason to reward some and punish others.

Because job references are often a condition of future employment, managers can wield the promise of a referral as leverage, turning it into a tool for control over workers. Indeed, as I explore at length in my recent book “Trust Fall: How Workplace Relationships Fail Us,” managers often exploit informal “gifts” — like granting a worker a good schedule — not as kindness but to further their agenda.

RELATED
Opinion: U.S. politics is broken because of MAGA Republicans and hard-line Democrats

At work, trust can be a source of connection, but when it becomes the main currency, it’s also a lever of inequality and dominance. The lesson is clear: Unless trust is backed by real protections and accountability, it is always vulnerable to being weaponized — whether in a federal agency, restaurant kitchen or corporate office.

Sarah Mosseri is a sociologist based in Athens, Georgia, and author of the forthcoming book “Trust Fall: How Workplace Relationships Fail Us” (University of California Press).

About the Author

Sarah Mosseri

More Stories

The Latest

Charlie Kirk Black Pastors React

As Trump builds barricades, Americans must defend ‘politics of opportunity’

2h ago
OPINION

Mike Luckovich: Multipurpose addition

OPINION

Fathers benefit from improved policies on paid leave and child tax credit

Keep Reading

Comey's lawyers say case against him is driven by Trump's 'personal animus' and must be thrown out

Judge says DHS social media posts in Rep. McIver prosecution are 'prejudicial' and should be removed

Trump's nominee to lead a watchdog agency hits trouble over MLK and 'Nazi streak' text messages

Featured

History of MARTA
THE FUTURE OF MARTA

MARTA was meant to go more places. Here’s why it doesn’t.

Ex-PSC candidate took notebook of Georgia Power trade secrets, police say

Buckhead HOA can’t keep neglecting historic Black cemetery, judge says