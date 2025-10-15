Trump has overstepped his presidential authority. Americans must resist.

The White House’s attacks on a wide range of federal agencies have spread chaos and fear among devoted civil servants.

The White House’s attacks on a wide range of federal agencies have spread chaos and fear among devoted civil servants.

This “everything, everywhere, all at once” approach can seem bewildering, but Trump’s direction is clear. He is doing all the things that dictators do to solidify their power.

President Donald Trump’s first months back in office have seen a deluge of executive orders implementing his Project 2025 agenda.

President Donald Trump’s first months back in office have seen a deluge of executive orders implementing his Project 2025 agenda.

These are the tools of a police state, not a democracy.

A huge increase of $170 billion for the immigration enforcement and ICE budget, passed by a complicit Congress, gives the agency extravagant resources to expand extensively and multiply the reach of its tactics by adding 10,000 agents.

ICE operates the world’s largest immigrant detention system, currently imprisoning almost 60,000. Detainees are sent far from their homes, families and lawyers, illegally. Some are sent to countries they did not come from and they are denied due process as documented by Human Rights Watch and others.

ICE detentions have gone well beyond the frequent promises to target dangerous criminals. Well over half the detainees have not been convicted of any crimes, many are asylum seekers pursuing legal steps to support their claims,e and numerous ICE arrests have used intimidation tactics, invading courts, schools, churches, parks, farms and workplaces.

All of this is repugnant to our democracy and shows a wannabe dictator testing the public’s and court’s appetites for constitutional overreach.

None of this is normal. All these actions attempt to bully state and local officials and military leaders, instill fear among local citizens, normalize using the military for civilian law enforcement and set the stage for a manufactured “crisis” excuse for Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act.

These are the tools of a police state, not a democracy.

A huge increase of $170 billion for the immigration enforcement and ICE budget, passed by a complicit Congress, gives the agency extravagant resources to expand extensively and multiply the reach of its tactics by adding 10,000 agents.

ICE operates the world’s largest immigrant detention system, currently imprisoning almost 60,000. Detainees are sent far from their homes, families and lawyers, illegally. Some are sent to countries they did not come from and they are denied due process as documented by Human Rights Watch and others.

ICE detentions have gone well beyond the frequent promises to target dangerous criminals. Well over half the detainees have not been convicted of any crimes, many are asylum seekers pursuing legal steps to support their claims,e and numerous ICE arrests have used intimidation tactics, invading courts, schools, churches, parks, farms and workplaces.

All of this is repugnant to our democracy and shows a wannabe dictator testing the public’s and court’s appetites for constitutional overreach.

None of this is normal. All these actions attempt to bully state and local officials and military leaders, instill fear among local citizens, normalize using the military for civilian law enforcement and set the stage for a manufactured “crisis” excuse for Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act.

He recently told assembled generals and admirals that he wants to use American cities as military training grounds to fight “the enemy within.”

He then claimed authority over Washington police, activated the National Guard in the District of Columbia, and recently authorized sending the National Guard to Memphis, Tennessee; Portland, Oregon; and Chicago. The Portland and Chicago deployments face court challenges, and federal courts have so far blocked moving troops into both cities.

He recently told assembled generals and admirals that he wants to use American cities as military training grounds to fight “the enemy within.”

He then claimed authority over Washington police, activated the National Guard in the District of Columbia, and recently authorized sending the National Guard to Memphis, Tennessee; Portland, Oregon; and Chicago. The Portland and Chicago deployments face court challenges, and federal courts have so far blocked moving troops into both cities.

Over the summer, the Trump regime deployed both military and National Guard troops in California, claiming they were needed to assist with Immigration and Customs Enforcement detentions, ignoring objections by the governor and local authorities.

Opinion: Trump wants National Guard in U.S. cities. Here’s what the law says on that.

On his first day in office, Trump approved his followers’ lawbreaking by pardoning all the Jan. 6 insurrectionists. This gives Trump’s supporters impunity to use threats and violence to terrorize and silence anyone who opposes his regime.

On his first day in office, Trump approved his followers’ lawbreaking by pardoning all the Jan. 6 insurrectionists. This gives Trump’s supporters impunity to use threats and violence to terrorize and silence anyone who opposes his regime.

The Trump regime’s attacks on a wide range of federal agencies have spread chaos and fear among devoted civil servants. Arbitrary agency cuts and firings threaten basic public health protections and scientific research and target the most vulnerable in society.

The Trump regime’s attacks on a wide range of federal agencies have spread chaos and fear among devoted civil servants. Arbitrary agency cuts and firings threaten basic public health protections and scientific research and target the most vulnerable in society.

Opinion: Civility is not enough after Charlie Kirk’s death. We need mutual respect.

Trump and his appointees use federal grants to pressure and dictate to colleges and universities, including Emory University in Atlanta and both of my alma maters — University of Texas at Austin and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology — debasing academic freedom and risking destruction of the best higher education system in the world.

He has forced law firms into his service and sued major news outlets for coverage he deems unfavorable. He has forced law firms into his service and sued major news outlets for coverage he deems unfavorable.

Trump and his collaborators’ actions are an anathema to our Constitution, the Bill of Rights and the rule of law. We cannot let Trump solidify a dictatorship.

How to take creative and effective action

Now is the time for creative, nonviolent resistance and innovative noncooperation. Trump and his sycophants may grasp at and beyond all the levers of government power, but “We the People” have the real authority.